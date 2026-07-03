RZA

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RZA
Pop Culture

RZA Gives His Picks for Top Anime You Should Watch

He also shares one that he wants to keep to himself.

Trey Alston67 days ago
(L-R) RZA and Winston Duke.
Pop Culture

RZA and Winston Duke Set to Appear at 2026 Anime Awards

Other names due to appear include cosplay star Snitchery, actor Nanase Nishino, and esports/gaming host Nyvi Estephean.

Trey Alston104 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs live on stage at Accor Arena on March 11, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

RZA Announces Launch of Distribution Label 36 Cinema Ahead of 'One Spoonful of Chocolate' Release

The producer and media tycoon's upcoming flick, 'One Spoonful of Chocolate,' drops in theaters on May 1.

Jaelani Turner-Williams126 days ago
Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiere held at Metrograph in New York City.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan Pays Tribute to 'Visionary Force' Oliver "Power" Grant

The longtime Wu affiliate died earlier this week.

Shawn Setaro138 days ago
A group of performers on stage, one spraying champagne. They're wearing casual and sporty outfits. The background is a vibrant light display.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan Set Sights on Australia One Final Time

The legendary hip-hop collective returns in March with a high-production farewell run, giving Australian fans a last full-crew Wu-Tang experience.

Complex Australia161 days ago
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Martin Shkreli and RZA
Music

Martin Shkreli Sues RZA Over Sale of Rights to Wu-Tang Album

Shkreli claims RZA double sold the rights to 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin.'

Trey Alston163 days ago
RZA.
Music

Former Death Row Security Alleges RZA Once Had His Chain Snatched In Wild Club Incident

Roger "Neckbone" Williams has claimed he had to get to get physical with the Wu-Tang Clan leader after he got a little rowdy trying to get into Club 662.

Trey Alston194 days ago
(L-R) RZA, Rihanna and ASAP Rocky.
Music

RZA Wants Rihanna and ASAP Rocky to Name Next Baby After ODB: 'The Legend Must Live On'

The couple's first son, RZA, is named after the Wu-Tang Clan de facto leader.

Jaelani Turner-Williams334 days ago
ASAP Rocky wearing sunglasses and a suit, smiling with gold grills, at a formal event.
Music

ASAP Rocky Picks Up Son Riot on the Runway at AWGE Fashion Show in Adorable Moment

Rocky shares a sweet moment with son Riot Rose on the runway during his AWGE Spring 2026 show in Paris.

Mark Elibert384 days ago
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L-R: RZA, GZA, Rakim and Nas.
Music

RZA Believes 'No Other MC Can Compare' to GZA — Not Even Nas or Rakim

"He spawned me, Meth, Rae, Ghost — these are all from GZA, the enlightener."

Trey Alston397 days ago
A still from the trailer for RZA's 'One Spoon of Chocolate' movie
Pop Culture

RZA Directs 'Across the Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore in Trailer for 'One Spoon of Chocolate'

Paris Jackson also stars in the Tribeca-premiered film.

Trace William Cowen400 days ago
Ernie Johnson Jr. in a suit with a colorful bow tie, next to a group photo of Wu-Tang Clan members in vibrant streetwear.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan’s Final Tour Trailer Features Epic Voiceover by Ernie Johnson

All nine living members of the crew are slated to join the Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour.

tara mahadevan500 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses, a black cap, and a tan jacket stands in a dimly lit theater with empty seats in the background.
Music

RZA Compares Drake and Kendrick Lamar's Beef to 'Godzilla vs. King Kong'

The superproducer said hip-hop is a sport where things are constantly challenged.

Mark Elibert503 days ago
RZA attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala, Kendrick Lamar attends the Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024 show, Drake performs at a show with 21 Savage.
Music

RZA Compares Kendrick Lamar and Drake as Lyricists, Says One Is ‘Natural,’ the Other Is ‘Trained’

RZA also thinks the two rappers can reconcile, but says it will take some time.

Joe Price630 days ago
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Splitscreen of RZA and André 3000
Music

RZA Heard Some of André 3000's Flute Album Years Before Anyone Else

The two linked up during the pandemic to share music.

Trey Alston684 days ago

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