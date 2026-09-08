Aidan D'Aoust Portrait

Aidan D'Aoust

Joined May 2015 | 351 posts
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Latest Stories

shapovalov

Canada's Denis Shapovalov Upsets Top Seed Rafael Nadal

The nation has a new tennis star.

Aidan D'Aoust3324 days ago
aaron brown running

Canada's Aaron Brown Disqualified for Lane Violation at World Championship

The Canadian hopeful had just recorded a season's best run.

Aidan D'Aoust3328 days ago
Drake

Drake is Investing in a Matcha Tea Company

"Cups of the rose tea"

Aidan D'Aoust3332 days ago
yorkdale ovo 2

Drake Unveils OVO Flagship Store in Yorkdale Mall

Toronto is getting another OVO store.

Aidan D'Aoust3333 days ago
Bill Nye

Science Rules! Bill Nye is Coming to Toronto

Bill, Bill, Bill, Bill!

Aidan D'Aoust3334 days ago
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bear mountie

Here’s a Video of a Mountie Chasing a Black Bear Because Canada

More proof that Canada is the best country in the world.

Aidan D'Aoust3338 days ago
masse kylie

Canada's Kylie Masse Breaks World Record at FINA Swimming Championship

The Ontario native won the gold medal at this year's FINA Championship.

Aidan D'Aoust3341 days ago
zaruba

Philadelphia Eagles Sign Canadian Rugby Star Adam Zaruba

The Vancouver native will play in the NFL next season.

Aidan D'Aoust3342 days ago
andrew wiggins

Andrew Wiggins Set to Become Highest-Paid Canadian Athlete

The Ontario native is about to get a handsome paycheck.

Aidan D'Aoust3344 days ago
cn tower mascot

WTF: The New CN Tower Mascot is Just a CN Tower With Arms

Behold! The weakest mascot to ever mascot.

Aidan D'Aoust3347 days ago
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marijuana

Toronto Mayor Calls for Marijuana Tax to Assist with Legalization Costs

John Tory wants to impose a pot tax.

Aidan D'Aoust3348 days ago
trudeau spotify

Justin Trudeau Shares Summer Spotify Playlist

The Prime Minister is listening to Drake, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and more.

Aidan D'Aoust3349 days ago
drouin interview fan

Watch Jonathan Drouin Go Incognito and Interview Montreal Canadiens Fans

The Habs forward gets some interesting answers from unsuspecting fans.

Aidan D'Aoust3350 days ago
boris diaw

Report: Toronto Raptors Looking to Acquire Boris Diaw

The Raps may be trying to get Utah's veteran big man.

Aidan D'Aoust3352 days ago
richview library

Toronto Public Library Under Fire for Booking Neo-Nazi Event

Members of a racist group held a memorial at Richview Library on Wednesday.

Aidan D'Aoust3353 days ago
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jocelyn alice

Gigglegate: Canadian Anthem Singer Causes Year's Biggest Nontroversy

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game was highlighted by some controversy.

Aidan D'Aoust3354 days ago
demar derozan referee

Watch: DeMar DeRozan Flips Out During Drew League Game

The Raptors star lost his cool after some questionable officiating.

Aidan D'Aoust3355 days ago
canada fiba

Canada Wins FIBA U19 World Cup

Canada beats Italy to conquer the junior championship.

Aidan D'Aoust3357 days ago

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