Aidan D'Aoust
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Canada's Denis Shapovalov Upsets Top Seed Rafael Nadal
The nation has a new tennis star.
Canada's Aaron Brown Disqualified for Lane Violation at World Championship
The Canadian hopeful had just recorded a season's best run.
Drake Unveils OVO Flagship Store in Yorkdale Mall
Toronto is getting another OVO store.
Here’s a Video of a Mountie Chasing a Black Bear Because Canada
More proof that Canada is the best country in the world.
Canada's Kylie Masse Breaks World Record at FINA Swimming Championship
The Ontario native won the gold medal at this year's FINA Championship.
Philadelphia Eagles Sign Canadian Rugby Star Adam Zaruba
The Vancouver native will play in the NFL next season.
Andrew Wiggins Set to Become Highest-Paid Canadian Athlete
The Ontario native is about to get a handsome paycheck.
WTF: The New CN Tower Mascot is Just a CN Tower With Arms
Behold! The weakest mascot to ever mascot.
Toronto Mayor Calls for Marijuana Tax to Assist with Legalization Costs
John Tory wants to impose a pot tax.
Justin Trudeau Shares Summer Spotify Playlist
The Prime Minister is listening to Drake, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, and more.
Watch Jonathan Drouin Go Incognito and Interview Montreal Canadiens Fans
The Habs forward gets some interesting answers from unsuspecting fans.
Report: Toronto Raptors Looking to Acquire Boris Diaw
The Raps may be trying to get Utah's veteran big man.
Toronto Public Library Under Fire for Booking Neo-Nazi Event
Members of a racist group held a memorial at Richview Library on Wednesday.
Gigglegate: Canadian Anthem Singer Causes Year's Biggest Nontroversy
The 2017 MLB All-Star Game was highlighted by some controversy.
Watch: DeMar DeRozan Flips Out During Drew League Game
The Raptors star lost his cool after some questionable officiating.
Canada Wins FIBA U19 World Cup
Canada beats Italy to conquer the junior championship.