Heritage Auctions Is Selling Hip-Hop Memorabilia From GZA, Beastie Boys, Eminem, and More

Heritage Auctions is having its first-ever dedicated hip-hop sale, featuring rare finds from some of the most iconic artists in hip-hop history.

The items in the sale cover the gamut of hip-hop history, featuring a sealed cassette of GZA's Liquid Swords, a sealed first-pressing vinyl of Convicts' self-titled 1991 album, multiple Eminem records, a first-pressing vinyl of Whodini's Escape, the RIAA platinum record plaque for Beastie Boys' Check Your Head, and various original photographs and tour posters of icons such as Tupac Shakur and Run-DMC. You can even get ahold of a pair of Kanye West and A Bathing Ape's 2007 collaboration for his album College Dropout.

There's some incredible stuff up for grabs in the full collection, which can be viewed here. Also included are multiple GAS Trading Cards, including a Juice Wrld one and another featuring Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. So far, the item with the highest bids is a cassette of Eazy-E's "It's On (Dr. Dre 187um Killa," followed by 2Pac's 30-day notice to his landlord in 1992.