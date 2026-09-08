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Paul Thompson

Joined March 2016 | 29 posts
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A smiling man in a green jacket and cap, wearing a graphic T-shirt and necklace, against a dark background.

Freestyle Fellowship’s P.E.A.C.E. Perfected the Rap Battle

The exuberant keystone of the Los Angeles group died this month, at the age of 51. We spoke with friends and collaborators about P.E.A.C.E.’s legacy.

Paul Thompson322 days ago
A collage of Kendrick Lamar in various outfits and poses, featuring a crown of thorns and a microphone.

Kendrick Lamar's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

What is Kendrick Lamar's best album? We ranked them all, from 2009's 'The Kendrick Lamar EP' to 2024's 'GNX.'

Paul Thompson653 days ago
Complex's Best Rappers of the 2010s

The Best Rappers of the 2010s

The best rappers that defined the 2010-2019 decade, including Drake, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and more.

Paul Thompson2495 days ago
This is a photo of the crowd at Rolling Loud.

How 2 Best Friends Went From Throwing High School Parties to Founding Rolling Loud

Two lifelong friends started a music festival that has blown up in 3 years. From stolen kegs & fake IDs to epic lineups & performances, here's what happened along the way.

Paul Thompson2925 days ago
drake

Drake's 'Scorpion' Brings Summer Hits, But Can't Stop All the Bleeding

His fifth studio album is successful as pop rap, but less so as spin.

Paul Thompson2999 days ago
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sr3mm cover

Inside Rae Sremmurd's Messy, Incomplete, Deliriously Fun Third Album, "SR3MM"

The duo's triple album is their most ambitious, interesting piece of music yet—a taking apart and putting back together of what makes Rae Sremmurd so fun—and so good.

Paul Thompson3053 days ago
jeezy

Thug Motivation: Young Jeezy's Unlikely Career As Trap's Transformative Star

Young Jeezy never expected to be a rap star. Then he launched an entire genre and one of the most consistent runs hip-hop's ever seen.

Paul Thompson3097 days ago
brent faiyaz

18 Artists To Watch In 2018

From Rico Nasty to Sheck Wes to Smooky Margielaa to Lil Skies, these are the artists you should be keeping an eye on this year.

Paul Thompson3128 days ago
honor up

Honor Up: Watching Dame Dash's New Film at Kanye's Calabasas Office—With Kanye

We sent a writer to Kanye West's offices to watch 'Honor Up,' the new movie written and directed by Dame Dash.

Paul Thompson3152 days ago
Best Future Songs

The 50 Best Future Songs

This is he definitive look at Future's catalog, including all the mixtape cuts, non-album singles, and loosies.

Paul Thompson3178 days ago
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best songs 2017

The Best Songs of 2017

2017 proved that proved that, while the world is losing its mind, music may be getting more exciting. Here's our picks for the best songs of the year.

Paul Thompson3194 days ago
Jaden Smith

Exclusive: Jaden Smith Drops "Icon" Video and Explains Why It Took 3 Years to Make 'SYRE'

Jaden Smith spoke with us about his ambitious debut album, 'SYRE.'

Paul Thompson3227 days ago
super slimey

Super Slimey Review

TK

Paul Thompson3247 days ago
Lil Pump

Inside Lil Pump's Manic Race From Rabid Internet Love To Real World Stardom

A 17th birthday party at a strip club, go-kart racing, and very little eye contact: We trailed the king of SoundCloud as his debut album hits the charts.

Paul Thompson3264 days ago
Cam'ron

The 30 Best Cam'ron Songs

Cam'ron is an underrated rapper with a slew of hits that sometimes get overlooked due to his long hiatus and laidback demeanor but here are his best songs

Paul Thompson3290 days ago
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The 50 Best Ghostface Killah Songs

See which of The Wally Champ's most notorious bars make it on the list of the best Ghostface Killah songs.

Paul Thompson3298 days ago
Young Thug

The 35 Best Young Thug Songs

Jeffrey Williams has troves of music, recorded obsessively and released (or not) according to his whim. These are the best he's let loose so far.

Paul Thompson3320 days ago
nav 2

Nav Is the "First Brown Boy to Get It Popping" and His Meteoric Rise Is Far From Over

In his first-ever interview, Nav explains how he fell in with XO, and what it's like to become a star in the blink of an eye.

Paul Thompson3345 days ago

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