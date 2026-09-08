Kevin L. Clark
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Juneteenth 2021: Everything to Know About the Historic Holiday
From block parties to rallies, Juneteenth is a powerful holiday that America is feigning ignorance about. Here's a guide meant to bring you up to speed.
PROMO: ‘DOOM Eternal’ Delivers an Action-Packed Good Time
A direct sequel to DOOM (2016), DOOM Eternal is just the shot in the arm the first-person shooter genre needed and introduces a new way to "raze hell."
Sean Lew and Dexter Findley Collaborate on Their First Dance Video
Canon Co-Lab members Sean Lew and Dexter Findley team to create a one-of-a-kind dance video that highlights their individual skills and power of collaboration.
ASAP Ferg Pops Champagne With Daniel Ricciardo in the Winner’s Circle | The Pit
ASAP Ferg links up with Daniel Ricciardo in Budapest to learn the fine art of popping champagne like an F1 champion in the winner's circle.
Anatomy of a Scene: How 'Watchmen' Director Nicole Kassell Recreated the 1921 Tulsa Race Riots
'Watchmen' director Nicole Kassell talks recreating the Tulsa Race Riots of 1921 for the pilot episode of HBO's 'Watchmen'.
Aleali May and Sue Tsai Design Their Own ComplexCon Pop-Up
As part of Canon's Co-Lab, Aleali May and Sue Tsai team up to design an amazing photo activation for ComplexCon 2019.
ASAP Ferg Test Drives a McLaren 720S | The Pit
ASAP Ferg learns about the power of driving with champion racer Lando Norris and then gets behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S to hit the race track.
Ravie B and Jibrizy Discover The Magic of Photography
Street magician Jibrizy and photographer Ravie B team up to create a magical shot as part of Canon's Co-Lab series.
ASAP Ferg Surprises F1 Racer With a Beat-Making Steering Wheel | The Pit
ASAP Ferg challenges F1 champion racer Kimi Räikkönen to freestyle while he plays a beat from a special beat-making steering wheel.
The Canon Co-Lab Designs a Sick Camera Bag for ComplexCon
The Canon Co-Lab brings Sean Lew, Jibrizy, Dexter Findley, Ravie B, Aleali May, and Sue Tsai together to reimagine the classic camera bag for a ComplexCon drop.
ASAP Ferg Learns How to Change a Tire in Two Seconds Flat | The Pit
ASAP Ferg links up with the Haas F1® Team to learn the ins and outs of working in the pit crew for a professional race car driver.
'Marvel’s Avengers' Hands-On Highlights Customization, Combat and Kamala
Here's our hands-on preview of the upcoming 'Marvel's Avengers' video game from the New York Comic-Con 2019 floor.
ASAP Ferg Spits a Crazy Freestyle While Drifting in a Speeding McLaren | The Pit
ASAP Ferg freestyles on a Budapest racetrack while riding shotgun with F1 racer Carlos “Chilly” Sainz in a McLaren 720S.
Everything You Need to Know About ‘Top Boy’
Now that Drake's successfully brought the UK sensation 'Top Boy' to Netflix, here's a quick primer on one 2019's most talked-about series.
Lil Kim, King Combs, and More Honor B.I.G. at ‘Biggie Inspires’ Art Exhibit
Friends and family commemorated the 25th anniversary of 'Ready to Die' at the Biggie Inspires Art Exhibit.
The Gamer’s Gift Guide for Real Players Only
From hi-tech gamer headphones and wireless controllers to vintage SEGA and Nintendo merch, here's every gift the gamer in your life could ever want and need.
Sebastián Silva and Jason Mitchell Know Their New Film 'Tyrel' Is 'Challenging'
'Tyrel' writer-director Sebastian Silva and star Jason Mitchell discuss their "challenging" new film, why it isn't woke, and if Mitchell is up on R.E.M..
The RZA Celebrates '36 Chambers' Turning 25 and Wu-Tang's Lasting Legacy
On the 25th anniversary of Enter the Wu-Tang: 36 Chambers RZA talks the Clan's lasting impact, why they're better than Shakespeare & For the Children short film