Wu-Tang Clan

Wu-Tang Clan is a hip-hop collective formed in Staten Island, New York, in 1992, known for gritty lyricism, martial arts-inspired imagery, and a revolutionary group structure. The nine members—including RZA, GZA, and Method Man—reshaped East Coast rap with their debut album *Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)*, which became a cornerstone of 1990s underground hip-hop and influenced collective branding in music. Its relevance traces back to how Wu-Tang Clan fused raw street narratives with Shaolin-inspired themes, creating a unique cultural lexicon that resonates across generations. Fans return because of the group’s layered storytelling and the distinct voices of each member, which invite deep dives into solo projects and rare releases that enrich the Clan’s expansive mythology.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Two soccer jerseys: one with red and white panels featuring handwritten notes and a "KidSuper Football Club" badge; the other is light blue with maroon stripes and floral designs.
Style

World Cup 2026's Best Jersey Collabs: How to Buy

The World Cup is over, but you can keep the magic alive with these jerseys.

Trace William Cowen5 days ago
Fat Joe in a blue New York jacket and cap poses in front of an NBA Finals backdrop, making a peace sign.
Music

Fat Joe and Remy Ma Perform "Lean Back" on Knicks Parade Float, KAT and Mayor Mamdani Hit the Dance

The parade continues the Mike Brown-led team's celebration of their first title in 53 years.

Trace William Cowen37 days ago
Ghostface Killah and RZA
Music

Wu-Tang Clan to Perform NBA Finals Game 4 Halftime Show at MSG

The Staten Island hip-hop legends will take the court between the second and third quarters as the Knicks host the Spurs in a must-watch Game 4.

Mark Elibert45 days ago
RZA
Pop Culture

RZA Gives His Picks for Top Anime You Should Watch

He also shares one that he wants to keep to himself.

Trey Alston76 days ago
Advertisement
Ice Cube performing energetically, Sade smiling on stage, and Luther Vandross giving a thumbs up at an event.
Music

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Wu-Tang Clan, Sade, Luther Vandross, and More

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction is scheduled to be taped on November 14th at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Abel Shifferaw103 days ago
Method Man.
Music

Method Man Calls Out Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Voting Bots: 'It's Not Fair'

Wu-Tang Clan are in the running to be inducted as part of the 2026 class, but the Ticallian Stallion thinks bots are impacting the voting process.

Will Lavin113 days ago
Ghostface Killah and Method Man
Music

Australian Wu-Tang Clan Fans Offered Refund Due to Absence of Four Members From Farewell Tour

Ticket holders were not made aware of who would not show up.

tara mahadevan117 days ago
Off-White x Nike Dunk Low, Nike Dunk Low 'Viotech,' Nike Dunk High 'Michigan,' Nike Dunk Low 'UNLV'
Sneakers

The Best Nike Dunks of All Time, Ranked

Be True To Your School? Pandas? No Nike SBs here, we're strictly ranking our favorite Dunks.

Zac Dubasik127 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs live on stage at Accor Arena on March 11, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

RZA Announces Launch of Distribution Label 36 Cinema Ahead of 'One Spoonful of Chocolate' Release

The producer and media tycoon's upcoming flick, 'One Spoonful of Chocolate,' drops in theaters on May 1.

Jaelani Turner-Williams135 days ago
Advertisement
Oliver "Power" Grant attends the Wu-Tang: An American Saga premiere held at Metrograph in New York City.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan Pays Tribute to 'Visionary Force' Oliver "Power" Grant

The longtime Wu affiliate died earlier this week.

Shawn Setaro147 days ago
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame logo with a blue, illuminated stage background.
Music

Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan Among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 Nominees

Mariah Carey, Shakira, and Oasis also made the ballot for the Class of 2026.

Mark Elibert150 days ago
Oliver "Power" Grant
Music

Wu-Tang Clan's Oliver "Power" Grant Dead: Method Man, Raekwon, More Pay Tribute

Power was instrumental in the creation of the Wu-Wear clothing brand.

Trey Alston151 days ago
A group of performers on stage, one spraying champagne. They're wearing casual and sporty outfits. The background is a vibrant light display.
Music

Wu-Tang Clan Set Sights on Australia One Final Time

The legendary hip-hop collective returns in March with a high-production farewell run, giving Australian fans a last full-crew Wu-Tang experience.

Complex Australia170 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App