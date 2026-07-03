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Ace Frehley Was On Life Support Following a Fall Before His Death
Music

Ace Frehley’s Cause of Death Reportedly Linked to Fall Weeks Before His Death

The pioneering KISS guitarist, who died on October 16 at age 74, had reportedly suffered a fall and was placed on life support.

Bernadette Giacomazzo273 days ago
A teacher in a classroom strums an electric guitar. The whiteboard behind him has various drawings. Overlay text reads, "MY HISTORY TEACHER WENT CRAZY ??."
Music

History Teacher's Guitar Performance of 50 Cent's "Candy Shop” for His Students Has People Impressed

The teacher vibed out with his students before the start of summer break.

tara mahadevan780 days ago
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Music

Guitar Kurt Cobain Destroyed in the 90s Sells for Almost $600,000 at Auction

Kurt Cobain wrecked the guitar during Nirvana's 'Nevermind' era. It's said he later put it back together again before gifting it to a friend in 1992.

tara mahadevan1152 days ago
Jimi Hendrix photographed in London in 69
Music

Rock and Roll Auction to Sell Guitars Played by Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain

The Legends of Rock and Roll auction isset to launch on Oct. 15 will sell guitars previously played by Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, and more.

tara mahadevan1391 days ago
Cover art for new Billie Eilish
Music

Billie Eilish Surprise-Drops New 2-Track EP ‘Guitar Songs’

In an accompanying Apple Music interview, Billie explained how difficult it can often be to find the time to make new music while out on the road.

Trace William Cowen1457 days ago
Ohio man shot son over guitar playing, allegedly.
Life

Ohio Father Allegedly Shot Son After He Wouldn't Stop Playing Guitar

A 79-year-old Ohio man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting his 50-year old son after he wouldn’t stop playing his guitar for more than an hour.

Brad Callas1725 days ago
fender-nova-twins
Music

Fender Marks Release Of 'Player Plus' Range With Launch Of ‘Fender Sessions Plus’ Featuring Nova Twins

When it comes to guitars, you don’t get much more iconic than Fender. For over 75 years, the instrument manufacturers have been at the forefront of musical...

Aaron Bishop1730 days ago
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john-mayer
Music

Listen to John Mayer's New Album 'Sob Rock'

John Mayer has dropped off his long-awaited eighth studio album 'Sob Rock, which arrives four years after his last album, 'The Search for Everything.'

tara mahadevan1828 days ago
john mayer
Music

John Mayer Returns With New Single “Last Train Home”

John Mayer has been teasing his 'Sob Rock' era for some time now. On Friday, a new single—previously teased on TikTok—hit streaming services.

Trace William Cowen1870 days ago
The Naked Cowboy greets tourists as Times Square is mostly empty.
Life

New York City Performer 'Naked Cowboy' Arrested in Florida for Panhandling

Robert Burck, best known as the Times Square performer "Naked Cowboy," was arrested in Florida while attending Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week.

Jose Martinez1957 days ago
guiter
Life

Florida Metal Musician Uses Dead Uncle's Bones to Make 'Skelecaster' Guitar

The metal-loving Tampa musician named Prince Midnight turned his beloved Uncle Filip’s skeleton into his latest instrument: a "Skelecaster.”

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1984 days ago
jimi hendrix guitar sold
Music

Jimi Hendrix's Guitar Sold for Over $200K at Auction

A Japanese sunburst electric that was played by legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix has sold for a considerable sum at an auction on Saturday.

Abel Shifferaw2168 days ago
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Kurt Cobain of Nirvana during the taping of MTV Unplugged.
Music

Kurt Cobain's Guitar From 'MTV Unplugged' Sells for $6 Million at Auction (UPDATE)

Bidding for the rare D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain during his 1993 'MTV Unplugged' performance started at $1 million.

Jose Martinez2256 days ago
Joey Gaydos and Jack Black during 'School of Rock' Photocall
Pop Culture

Former 'School of Rock' Star Arrested 4 Times in 5 Weeks for Stealing Music Equipment

Joey Gaydos Jr. is said to have stolen over $3,000 worth of merchandise from various businesses.

Xavier Hamilton2691 days ago
John Mayer
Music

John Mayer Debuts New Song "I Guess I Just Feel Like"

Watch the singer-songwriter perform the new track at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.

Joshua Espinoza2822 days ago

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