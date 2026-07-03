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Thief Returns Stolen Mandolins to New Jersey Music Shop With Handwritten Apology
"Merry Christmas," the note said.
Ace Frehley’s Cause of Death Reportedly Linked to Fall Weeks Before His Death
The pioneering KISS guitarist, who died on October 16 at age 74, had reportedly suffered a fall and was placed on life support.
Brent Hinds' Cause of Death: How Did the Mastodon Guitarist Die?
Brent Hinds has died in Atlanta.
Jack White Marks 50th Birthday by Becoming 'Reluctant Owner of a Cellular Telephone' for First Time
The 12-time Grammy winner is no longer phoneless.
History Teacher's Guitar Performance of 50 Cent's "Candy Shop” for His Students Has People Impressed
The teacher vibed out with his students before the start of summer break.
Guitar Kurt Cobain Destroyed in the 90s Sells for Almost $600,000 at Auction
Kurt Cobain wrecked the guitar during Nirvana's 'Nevermind' era. It's said he later put it back together again before gifting it to a friend in 1992.
Rock and Roll Auction to Sell Guitars Played by Jimi Hendrix and Kurt Cobain
The Legends of Rock and Roll auction isset to launch on Oct. 15 will sell guitars previously played by Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain, Elvis Presley, and more.
Billie Eilish Surprise-Drops New 2-Track EP ‘Guitar Songs’
In an accompanying Apple Music interview, Billie explained how difficult it can often be to find the time to make new music while out on the road.
Ohio Father Allegedly Shot Son After He Wouldn't Stop Playing Guitar
A 79-year-old Ohio man was arrested this week for allegedly shooting his 50-year old son after he wouldn’t stop playing his guitar for more than an hour.
Fender Marks Release Of 'Player Plus' Range With Launch Of ‘Fender Sessions Plus’ Featuring Nova Twins
When it comes to guitars, you don’t get much more iconic than Fender. For over 75 years, the instrument manufacturers have been at the forefront of musical...
Listen to John Mayer's New Album 'Sob Rock'
John Mayer has dropped off his long-awaited eighth studio album 'Sob Rock, which arrives four years after his last album, 'The Search for Everything.'
John Mayer Returns With New Single “Last Train Home”
John Mayer has been teasing his 'Sob Rock' era for some time now. On Friday, a new single—previously teased on TikTok—hit streaming services.
New York City Performer 'Naked Cowboy' Arrested in Florida for Panhandling
Robert Burck, best known as the Times Square performer "Naked Cowboy," was arrested in Florida while attending Daytona Beach’s annual Bike Week.
Florida Metal Musician Uses Dead Uncle's Bones to Make 'Skelecaster' Guitar
The metal-loving Tampa musician named Prince Midnight turned his beloved Uncle Filip’s skeleton into his latest instrument: a "Skelecaster.”
Jimi Hendrix's Guitar Sold for Over $200K at Auction
A Japanese sunburst electric that was played by legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix has sold for a considerable sum at an auction on Saturday.
Kurt Cobain's Guitar From 'MTV Unplugged' Sells for $6 Million at Auction (UPDATE)
Bidding for the rare D-18E guitar played by Kurt Cobain during his 1993 'MTV Unplugged' performance started at $1 million.
Former 'School of Rock' Star Arrested 4 Times in 5 Weeks for Stealing Music Equipment
Joey Gaydos Jr. is said to have stolen over $3,000 worth of merchandise from various businesses.
John Mayer Debuts New Song "I Guess I Just Feel Like"
Watch the singer-songwriter perform the new track at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.