Guitar Hero

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"Call of Duty" Game Designer Is Selling His Baller L.A. Pad

The man who designed games like "Call of Duty," "Tony Hawk," and "Guitar Hero" just listed his L.A. home for $1.85 million.

Joshua Espinoza3986 days ago
Pop Culture

New 'Guitar Hero' Trailer Is All About Keeping It Real

As in, there's now a real audience.

Debbie Encalada4112 days ago
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Pop Culture

Tim Riley is the Most Interesting Ex-Activision Executive You've Never Heard of

Activision's former VP of music affairs has made music videos with Eminem and played Guitar Hero for Van Halen.

Michael Rougeau4516 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Sing Hero' Almost Followed 'Guitar Hero' and 'DJ Hero'

But Activision cancelled it.

Michael Rougeau4944 days ago
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Pop Culture

"JAM Music Live Arcade" Will Give You a New Reason To Use Those Plastic Guitars

The XBLA and PSN game comes out the week of May 16.

Michael Rougeau5189 days ago
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Pop Culture

Interview: Scott Steinberg Chronicles The Complete History of Music Games

You think you know all there is about the relationship between music and games, but Scott Steinberg is about to teach us a whole lot more.

Complex5408 days ago
Pop Culture

Game Preview: 5 Things You're Gonna Love About "Rocksmith"

The guitar video game is making a comeback, this time with an actual guitar.

Ebenezer Samuel5470 days ago
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Pop Culture

Our 25 Favorite Weird-Ass Video Game Controllers

It's not all gamepads and joysticks, so we're celebrating the oddest of the odd.

Stu Horvath5531 days ago
Pop Culture

Police Solve Murder With "Guitar Hero" Sting

We <i>told</i> you the music genre was getting dangerously played out!

Peter Rubin5548 days ago
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Pop Culture

Axl Rose Sues Activision For Giving Slash Shine

Axl wants $20 million for the publisher putting his mortal enemy Slash in "Guitar Hero." In other words, WAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH.

Branden J. Peters5604 days ago
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Pop Culture

Activision Kills "Guitar Hero" Dead

And thus endeth the era of the plastic Fender.

Peter Rubin5636 days ago
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Pop Culture

News Flash: Area Woman Still Plays "Guitar Hero," Sets World Record

Our old pal Annie Leung is Guinness material! L'chaim!

Peter Rubin5643 days ago
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Pop Culture

Your Mom Hates These: Our 10 Favorite Video Game Commercials

Inspired by the brilliant "Dead Space 2" spots, we take a look back at the games with the best ad vantage.

Peter Rubin5651 days ago
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Pop Culture

Thief's Theme: 10 Games That Could Not Have Been More Obvious Rip-Offs

We love homages, but these ain't that.

Peter Rubin5657 days ago

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