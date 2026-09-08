Al Shipley Portrait

Al Shipley

Joined July 2014 | 90 posts
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Latest Stories

Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

Al Shipley87 days ago
Benny Blanco, who has curly hair, in a white embroidered shirt holds a crystal object against a blue textured background.

The 10 Best Benny Blanco Produced Songs, Ranked

Before Benny Blanco was a household name, he was one of pop music's most anonymous geniuses, writing and producing some of the biggest hits of the 2010s.

Al Shipley91 days ago
Four men are in the image: Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Timbaland. Jay-Z is holding a microphone. These are the producers who work the best with Jay-Z

Jay-Z's Greatest Producer Pairings: Ranking The Beatmakers Who Bring Out the Best in Hov

From DJ Premier (who worked on 'Reasonable Doubt') to Kanye West (who helmed 'The Blueprint') here are the producers who have brought out the best in Hov.

Al Shipley110 days ago
Three images of Jay-Z in different styles and outfits, including sunglasses and a varsity jacket, with a blue halftone effect.

The 100 Best Jay-Z Songs

From crossover anthems like “Big Pimpin’” to ruthless diss tracks like “The Takeover,” Jay-Z has more great songs than he has problems. These are his absolute best.

Al Shipley153 days ago
Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

Al Shipley180 days ago
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A shirtless Pharrell wearing a cap and chain necklace poses with a hand gesture in front of a black car.

20 Legendary Rap Producers and the First Songs They Ever Made

From Kanye West to the Neptunes, see where your favorite rap producers got their start.

Al Shipley440 days ago
Bailey Zimmerman and BigXthaPlug on stage. Bailey is in a striped shirt and cap, BigXthaPlug is in a light green outfit. They are sharing a moment under bright stage lights.

The 15 Best Country/Rap Collaborations of All Time

Country and rap are forming a closer bond than ever. Over the years, we've seen everyone from Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson to Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk team up. Here are the best rap and country collaborations of all time.

Al Shipley447 days ago
Lil Wayne and Drake performing in front of an orange backdrop. Lil Wayne has no shirt on and Drake is wearing a black shirt

The 50 Best Rap Remixes Since 2000

Hip-hop has a rich tradition of classic rap remixes. Here are the 50 best since 2000.

Al Shipley489 days ago
SZA and Kendrick Lamar performing on stage, both wearing casual outfits and holding microphones, with expressive gestures.

The 20 Best Rapper and Singer Duos of All Time

From label mates like Kendrick Lamar and SZA to real-life couples like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, these are the best rapper and R&B singer duos of all time.

Al Shipley511 days ago
best hip hop duos of all time

22 Twos: Ranking the Best Hip-Hop Duos of All Time

We ranked the best hip-hop duos of all time, from Black Star to Clipse to Mobb Deep to Gang Starr to UGK to OutKast.

Al Shipley521 days ago
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The image features The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Cardi B, and Doechii. They are all dressed stylishly against a colorful background.

The 42 Most Anticipated Albums of 2025 (and Their Odds of Dropping)

These are the most anticipated hip-hop and R&B albums of 2025, along with betting odds predicting the likelihood of their release.

Al Shipley610 days ago
Soulja Boy, 6ix9ine, MC Hammer, cell phone, and more rappers

The 10 Worst Years in Rap History

Poor years in rap often arise when rappers become obsessed with chasing trends, which leads to a dearth of innovation. Here are the 10 worst years in rap history.

Al Shipley694 days ago
Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, and dozens of rappers

Ranking the 20 Best Years in Rap History

What was the best year to be a fan of rap music? We ranked the 20 best years in hip-hop history.

Al Shipley695 days ago
Future

We Ranked Every Future Project, From Worst To Best

Future has released dozens of projects over a career that spans more than 20 years. Here are all of those projects ranked.

Al Shipley721 days ago
Three male musicians in distinct styles; one wearing a bandana, another performing with a microphone, and the third in a sparkling outfit

The Most Disrespectful Disses in Rap Beef History

Kendrick Lamar and Drake are far from the first rappers to make wildly disrespectful diss songs.

Al Shipley860 days ago
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Man smiling on stage wearing a hoodie and a chain necklace

Meek Mill's Most Unhinged Tweets

Now seems like a good time to look back at some of Meek Mill’s most unhinged and sometimes unintentionally hilarious social media posts.

Al Shipley889 days ago
Best TV Shows of 2021

The Best TV Shows of 2021

Here are Complex’s picks for the best TV Shows of 2021, including Squid Games, Insecure, Succession, Loki, and more. Find out what TV series took the top spot.

Al Shipley1750 days ago
Dr. Dre

The Hardest Rap Beats of All Time

A rapper is only as hard as his beats. From Public Enemy's "Bring the Noise" to Clipse's "Grindin" to Future's "Same Damn Time," these are the hardest rap beats

Al Shipley1855 days ago

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