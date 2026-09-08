Al Shipley
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The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
The 10 Best Benny Blanco Produced Songs, Ranked
Before Benny Blanco was a household name, he was one of pop music's most anonymous geniuses, writing and producing some of the biggest hits of the 2010s.
Jay-Z's Greatest Producer Pairings: Ranking The Beatmakers Who Bring Out the Best in Hov
From DJ Premier (who worked on 'Reasonable Doubt') to Kanye West (who helmed 'The Blueprint') here are the producers who have brought out the best in Hov.
The 100 Best Jay-Z Songs
From crossover anthems like “Big Pimpin’” to ruthless diss tracks like “The Takeover,” Jay-Z has more great songs than he has problems. These are his absolute best.
The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
20 Legendary Rap Producers and the First Songs They Ever Made
From Kanye West to the Neptunes, see where your favorite rap producers got their start.
The 15 Best Country/Rap Collaborations of All Time
Country and rap are forming a closer bond than ever. Over the years, we've seen everyone from Snoop Dogg and Willie Nelson to Morgan Wallen and Lil Durk team up. Here are the best rap and country collaborations of all time.
The 50 Best Rap Remixes Since 2000
Hip-hop has a rich tradition of classic rap remixes. Here are the 50 best since 2000.
The 20 Best Rapper and Singer Duos of All Time
From label mates like Kendrick Lamar and SZA to real-life couples like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, these are the best rapper and R&B singer duos of all time.
22 Twos: Ranking the Best Hip-Hop Duos of All Time
We ranked the best hip-hop duos of all time, from Black Star to Clipse to Mobb Deep to Gang Starr to UGK to OutKast.
The 42 Most Anticipated Albums of 2025 (and Their Odds of Dropping)
These are the most anticipated hip-hop and R&B albums of 2025, along with betting odds predicting the likelihood of their release.
The 10 Worst Years in Rap History
Poor years in rap often arise when rappers become obsessed with chasing trends, which leads to a dearth of innovation. Here are the 10 worst years in rap history.
Ranking the 20 Best Years in Rap History
What was the best year to be a fan of rap music? We ranked the 20 best years in hip-hop history.
We Ranked Every Future Project, From Worst To Best
Future has released dozens of projects over a career that spans more than 20 years. Here are all of those projects ranked.
The Most Disrespectful Disses in Rap Beef History
Kendrick Lamar and Drake are far from the first rappers to make wildly disrespectful diss songs.
Meek Mill's Most Unhinged Tweets
Now seems like a good time to look back at some of Meek Mill’s most unhinged and sometimes unintentionally hilarious social media posts.
The Best TV Shows of 2021
Here are Complex’s picks for the best TV Shows of 2021, including Squid Games, Insecure, Succession, Loki, and more. Find out what TV series took the top spot.
The Hardest Rap Beats of All Time
A rapper is only as hard as his beats. From Public Enemy's "Bring the Noise" to Clipse's "Grindin" to Future's "Same Damn Time," these are the hardest rap beats