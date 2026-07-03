Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy is a Marvel superhero team introduced to the MCU in 2014 by director James Gunn. The group combines Star-Lord’s roguish charm, Gamora’s lethal skill, Drax’s literal humor, Rocket’s tech-savvy wit, and Groot’s iconic phrase, creating a unique blend of space adventure and comedy. Its signature mix of cosmic battles and irreverent humor, paired with a curated classic rock soundtrack, sets it apart within the Marvel universe. Its relevance traces back to how the franchise redefined cosmic storytelling by emphasizing character-driven humor and nostalgic music, which fans actively celebrate through cosplay and soundtrack fandom. The Guardians’ expanding narrative, including films and Disney+ series, deepens their universe while maintaining a distinct tone that resonates with audiences seeking both action and heart.

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Chris Pratt in a plaid suit and James Gunn in a yellow jacket, smiling together.
Pop Culture

Chris Pratt Says James Gunn Laughed When He Sent a Picture of Himself as Batman: 'Never an Option'

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star even went through the effort to Photoshop himself as Batman, but Gunn wasn't convinced.

Joe Price175 days ago
Will Poulter on Being Approached by Someone Mistaking Him for ‘Toy Story’ Character Sid
Pop Culture

Will Poulter Recalls Awkward Interaction With Fan Mistaking Him for ‘Toy Story’ Character Sid

Will Poulter has opened up about how it felt when a fan mistook him for Sid, the animated bully from Pixar's 'Toy Story.'

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1163 days ago
Chukwudi Iwuji is seen on red carpet
Pop Culture

Some Marvel Fans Think ‘Guardians’ Actor Chukwudi Iwuji Should Take Over Kang Role Amid Jonathan Majors Allegations

Chukwudi Iwuji can currently be seen in James Gunn's third 'Guardians of the Galaxy' film, which opened with $114 million this past weekend.

Trace William Cowen1166 days ago
guardians galaxy tops box office
Pop Culture

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Tops Box Office With $114 Million

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' toppled 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' to take the top spot at the domestic box office with an impressive $114 million opening.

Mark Elibert1166 days ago
James Gunn photographed in LA
Pop Culture

James Gunn Blasts Troll for 'Racist' Comment About Chukwudi Iwuji Casting in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

James Gunn fired back at a commenter who criticized the filmmaker for casting Chukwudi Iwuji as the villain in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.'

taramhdvn1226 days ago
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Dave Bautista attends Universal Pictures' "Knock At The Cabin" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center
Pop Culture

Dave Bautista Wonders Why He's Never Been Asked to Star in a Rom-Com: 'Am I That Unattractive?'

After Dave Bautista recently made it clear that he wants to be taken seriously as a thespian, he revealed that starring in a rom-com would qualify.

Joe Price1262 days ago
Dave Bautista is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Dave Bautista on ‘Relief’ of Leaving MCU, Plans to Further His Ambitions as an Actor

This year alone will see Bautista starring in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin,' Marvel's third 'Guardians' movie, and the 'Dune' sequel.

Trace William Cowen1290 days ago
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 | Official Trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer (UPDATE)

The sequel was directed by James Gunn and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel. The film will premiere in May 2023.

Joshua Espinoza1323 days ago
Zoe Saldaña Gets Scorched By Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña Talks Difference Between Trekkies and Marvel Fans on ‘Hot Ones’

With the long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel 'The Way of Water' set to hit theaters later this month, Zoe Saldaña joins Sean Evans for a hot sauce-fueled discussion.

Trace William Cowen1324 days ago
guardians galaxy holiday special
Pop Culture

Watch the Official Trailer for 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

Marvel has released the official trailer for 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.' The Chris Pratt-starring film hits Disney+ on Nov. 25.

Brad Callas1361 days ago
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Maria Bakalova attends Armani Beauty Celebrates Tessa Thompson.
Pop Culture

'Borat' Standout Maria Bakalova to Star in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' director James Gunn confirmed Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,' has joined the cast.

Jose Martinez1501 days ago
Director James Gunn and actor Chris Pratt
Pop Culture

James Gunn Pushes Back Against Call to Replace Chris Pratt in MCU Over ‘Made-Up, Utterly False Beliefs About Him’

A growing number of Marvel fans have called for Pratt to be replaced as Star-Lord in the MCU—where he has appeared four times since the first 'Guardians' film.

Joe Price1543 days ago
James Gunn photographed at red carpet event.
Pop Culture

James Gunn Says 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Is the ‘Greatest Thing I’ve Ever Done in My Life'

James Gunn heaps praise on his upcoming project 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,' calling it "the greatest thing I've ever done in my life."

Jose Martinez1572 days ago
James Gunn at the premiere of 'The Suicide Squad'
Pop Culture

James Gunn Speaks on Future of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Franchise, Teases Next Installment

In a new interview, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' director James Gunn talked about the future of the franchise and what to expect from the next installment.

Jordan Rose1631 days ago
Zachary Levi speaking during premiere of Shazam!
Pop Culture

Zachary Levi Credits Failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Audition With Getting Lead Role in 'Shazam!"

In a recent interview, Zachary Levi discussed how his failed "Guardians of the Galaxy" audition helped him land the starring role in "Shazam!"

Brad Callas1693 days ago
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Busy Philipps speaks onstage during the Will Rogers 78th Annual Pioneer Dinner
Life

Busy Philipps Rips Into Chris Pratt Over Controversial Instagram Post Involving His Wife

As the world continues to debate whether Chris Pratt's recent shout-out to his wife Nicole Schwarzenegger was patronizing or not, Busy Philipps has weighed in.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1707 days ago
Will Poulter in an interview.
Pop Culture

Will Poulter Set to Play Adam Warlock in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Deadline reports that Will Poulter will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut by playing Adam Warlock in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.'

Jordan Rose1739 days ago

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