Fantastic Four

Since their debut in 1961, the Fantastic Four, founded in 1961, have stood as pioneers in the superhero genre, embodying a family bound not just by blood but by extraordinary circumstances. Their origin story—gaining powers through cosmic radiation—set a template for combining science fiction with relatable human experiences, making their adventures resonate beyond typical heroics. More than just a team, the Fantastic Four represent Marvel's exploration of complex interpersonal dynamics amidst cosmic threats. Their upcoming introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe is highly anticipated, promising to expand the MCU's cosmic narrative while diving deeper into the nuanced relationships that have defined the group for decades.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Jessica Alba.
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba 'Dreaded' Filming 'Humiliating' Nude Scene in 'Fantastic Four'

The actor said it was her "least favorite scene" in the 2005 action-adventure flick.

Jaelani Turner-Williams225 days ago
'Fantastic Four' Marvel x Bape Sta
Sneakers

New Marvel x Bape Sta 'Fantastic Four' Colorways Release This Week

Here's a detailed look at the new 'Fantasic Four' Marvel x Bape Sta collection.

Victor Deng300 days ago
Advisory Board Crystal x Puma 'Fantastic Four' Collection
Sneakers

How to Buy Advisory Board Crystal and Puma's 'Fantastic Four' Collabs

Advisory Board Crystal's 'Fantastic Four' collab also includes an apparel collection.

Victor Deng360 days ago
Julian McMahon in a gray suit with a white shirt, looking to the side against a dark background.
Pop Culture

Julian McMahon: 'Fantastic Four' and ‘Nip/Tuck’ Actor Dead at 56

He passed away after a private battle with cancer.

Trey Alston379 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday Cast
Pop Culture

Marvel Unveils Star-Studded 'Avengers: Doomsday' Cast as 'X-Men' Join the MCU

The upcoming crossover event will bring mutants, Avengers, and the Fantastic Four together at last.

Alex Ocho479 days ago
Advertisement
Director Matt Shakman of 'WandaVision' during the Disney+ Showcase at Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Director Matt Shakman to Helm 'Fantastic Four' Following Jon Watts' Departure (UPDATE)

'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman is set to direct Marvel’s long-awaited 'Fantastic Four' film after Jon Watts stepped down from the role.

Joe Price1422 days ago
John Krasinski in an interview on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Pop Culture

John Krasinski Responds to Wild Theory That Jim Was the Villain of ‘The Office’

In an appearance on the 'Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' actor and director John Krasinski addressed a fan theory that he was the villain of 'The Office.'

Joe Price1452 days ago
Kevin Feige speaks during the Marvel panel at Comic Con
Pop Culture

Marvel Details Phase 6 Plans, Announces 'Fantastic Four,’ 'Avengers: Secret Wars,’ and ‘Kang Dynasty’ Release Dates

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige unveiled the slate during a San Diego Comic Con panel. Phases 5 and 6 will begin in Feb. 2023 and Nov. 2024, respectively.

Joshua Espinoza1456 days ago
Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dinner Arrivals.
Pop Culture

Jessica Alba Says Marvel Movies Lack Diversity and Are 'Still Quite Caucasian'

Jessica Alba, who played Invisible Woman in 'Fantastic Four,' discussed representation and said that Marvel films still have a diversity problem.

Jose Martinez1458 days ago
Advertisement
Chris Evans attends the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures' Avengers Endgame
Pop Culture

Chris Evans Says Reprising ‘Fantastic Four’ Role Would 'Actually Be an Easier Sell to Me’ Than Captain America

Chris Evans indicated it would be an “easier sell” to get him to reprise his role from 2005’s 'Fantastic Four​​​​​​​' over playing Steve Rogers again.

Joe Price1490 days ago
marvel
Pop Culture

Marvel Comics Alters Its Origin Stories With New Fictional War Replacing Actual Historical Conflicts

One of the biggest issues to plague Marvel Comics throughout its history is the passage of time.

Joe Price2522 days ago
deadpool
Pop Culture

We Almost Got a Deadpool, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Daredevil Crossover Movie

The project was nearly helmed by 'Jason Bourne' director Paul Greengrass.

Trace William Cowen2603 days ago
Renner Olsen
Pop Culture

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney+ Spinoffs Will ‘Intersect With the Movies in a Very Big Way’

The president of Marvel Studios also spoke about bringing heroes like the X-Men and Fantastic Four back into the MCU.

Kyle Shokeye2650 days ago
fantastic four reboot
Pop Culture

Marvel Is Rewriting Fantastic Four's Origin Story

The team of superheroes is being rebooted next year.

Alex Galbraith2776 days ago
Advertisement
Stan Lee
Pop Culture

Comic Book Icon Stan Lee Dead at 95

Lee was reportedly rushed early Monday from his Hollywood Hills home to Cedars-Sinai, where he later died.

Trace William Cowen2806 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App