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From Asics inspired by X-Men to Kobes channeling the Joker, these are our picks for the top 10 comic book shoes of all time.Mike DeStefano
From Captain America to the original X-Men, here are the major characters who (probably) won't survive Marvel's next multiverse-shattering event.Marc Griffin
'Fantastic Four' really failed Michael B. Jordan.Khal
Pop Culture
Everything That Sucked About the First 'Fantastic Four' and What the Reboot Needs to Get It Right
The new 'Fantastic Four' better learn from the 2005 editionKhal