Featured
Latest Stories
Rockets GM Praises Dillon Brooks' Hero Turn: "There's A Narrative About Him That's Odd and Wrong"
Brooks was named Best Defensive Player of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.
Luka Doncic Calls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "One Of The Best Players In The World"
He also had some kind words to say about Dillon Brooks' defensive game.
Dillon Brooks Welcomes Canada Teammates With Boxing Gloves After Quarter-Final Win Against Slovenia
Team Canada is set to play against Serbia in the semi-finals this Friday at 4:45 a.m.
Korean Basketball League Goes Viral for Revolutionary Free Throw Method
KBL players are notching high foul shot percentages by relying on the bank shot.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Downplays Luka Doncic Duel in FIBA World Cup Game: "It's a Canada Versus Slovenia Game"
Canada will play against Slovenia tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Channels Kobe Bryant at FIBA World Cup: 'God Was With Me and Kobe Was With Me for Sure'
The former NBA player drew comparisons to the late Black Mamba after scoring a tournament-high 39 points on Monday as Jordan lost to New Zealand
The First Ever WNBA Preseason Game in Canada is Coming to Toronto
The WNBA is making its way to Canada for the first time ever this year when the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx will face off in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.
For Canada Basketball's Laeticia Amihere, the Future Is Now
Amihere is looking to break through on the international stage as she represents Team Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team at the upcoming FIBA World Cup.
Coach Gregg Popovich Calls Team USA Criticism 'Immature' and 'Arrogant'
Coach Gregg Popovich won't allow critics to make him feel bad about his team's performance.
Team USA Eliminated From FIBA World Cup and Basketball Fans Aren't Surprised
Team USA has exited the FIBA World Cup following a loss against France.
Fans React to Team USA Squeaking by Turkey, Jayson Tatum Injury
The win wasn't as satisfying as fans would have hoped.
Team USA's FIBA Roster Complete After Kyle Kuzma Exits With Injury
Team USA's FIBA roster finally reached its final 12.
Australia Snaps Team USA's 78-Game International Winning Streak
They face Canada next.
De'Aaron Fox Latest Player to Withdraw From Team USA
There are now only 13 players vying for 12 spots.
Gregg Popovich Says Colin Kaepernick's Anthem Protests Were a 'Very Patriotic Thing'
Coach Pop took the time to explain why Colin Kaepernick is a true patriot.
Serbia Basketball Head Coach on Team USA: 'If We Meet, May God Help Them'
"Let’s let [Team USA] play their basketball and we will play ours."