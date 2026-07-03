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Rockets GM Praises Dillon Brooks' Hero Turn: "There's A Narrative About Him That's Odd and Wrong"

Brooks was named Best Defensive Player of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Louis Pavlakos1040 days ago
Sports

Luka Doncic Calls Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "One Of The Best Players In The World"

He also had some kind words to say about Dillon Brooks' defensive game.

Louis Pavlakos1045 days ago
Sports

Dillon Brooks Welcomes Canada Teammates With Boxing Gloves After Quarter-Final Win Against Slovenia

Team Canada is set to play against Serbia in the semi-finals this Friday at 4:45 a.m.

Louis Pavlakos1046 days ago
Sports

Korean Basketball League Goes Viral for Revolutionary Free Throw Method

KBL players are notching high foul shot percentages by relying on the bank shot.

Brad Callas1046 days ago
Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Downplays Luka Doncic Duel in FIBA World Cup Game: "It's a Canada Versus Slovenia Game"

Canada will play against Slovenia tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Louis Pavlakos1047 days ago
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Sports

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Channels Kobe Bryant at FIBA World Cup: 'God Was With Me and Kobe Was With Me for Sure'

The former NBA player drew comparisons to the late Black Mamba after scoring a tournament-high 39 points on Monday as Jordan lost to New Zealand

Brad Callas1055 days ago
Candace Parker of Chicago Sky
Sports

The First Ever WNBA Preseason Game in Canada is Coming to Toronto

The WNBA is making its way to Canada for the first time ever this year when the Chicago Sky and the Minnesota Lynx will face off in Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Louis Pavlakos1277 days ago
Canada basketball Laeticia Amihere
Sports

For Canada Basketball's Laeticia Amihere, the Future Is Now

Amihere is looking to break through on the international stage as she represents Team Canada’s Senior Women’s National Team at the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Oren Weisfeld1396 days ago
Head Coach Gregg Popovich of the USA
Sports

Coach Gregg Popovich Calls Team USA Criticism 'Immature' and 'Arrogant'

Coach Gregg Popovich won't allow critics to make him feel bad about his team's performance.

Xavier Hamilton2499 days ago
Team USA
Sports

Team USA Eliminated From FIBA World Cup and Basketball Fans Aren't Surprised

Team USA has exited the FIBA World Cup following a loss against France.

Joe Price2502 days ago
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Jayson Tatum #34 of Team USA handles the ball
Sports

Fans React to Team USA Squeaking by Turkey, Jayson Tatum Injury

The win wasn't as satisfying as fans would have hoped. 

Xavier Hamilton2510 days ago
Kyle Kuzma high fives fans of Team USA during an exhibition against Australia.
Sports

Team USA's FIBA Roster Complete After Kyle Kuzma Exits With Injury

Team USA's FIBA roster finally reached its final 12.

Gavin Evans2519 days ago
De'Aaron Fox
Sports

De'Aaron Fox Latest Player to Withdraw From Team USA

There are now only 13 players vying for 12 spots.

Gavin Evans2527 days ago
Head coach Gregg Popovich
Sports

Gregg Popovich Says Colin Kaepernick's Anthem Protests Were a 'Very Patriotic Thing'

Coach Pop took the time to explain why Colin Kaepernick is a true patriot. 

Xavier Hamilton2530 days ago
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Aleksandar Sasha Djordjevic, Head Coach of Panathinaikos Athen
Sports

Serbia Basketball Head Coach on Team USA: 'If We Meet, May God Help Them'

"Let’s let [Team USA] play their basketball and we will play ours."

Xavier Hamilton2534 days ago

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