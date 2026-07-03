Featured
From 'Evil Dead' to 'The Karate Kid,' some remakes actually lived up to their iconic 80s originals — while others surpassed them. Here are the best modern takes on classic films.Devin Nealy
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'The Adam Project,' 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz Hosting 'SNL' & More
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 11-13. From Netflix's 'The Adam Project,' to Peacock's 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz on 'SNL' and more.Karla Rodriguez
From 'Dune' getting 10 nominations to Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga getting snubbed, here are the biggest takeaways from the 2022 Oscar nominations.Karla Rodriguez
“There’s a lot of ideas that came from dreams that are in the movie right now," says Denis Villeneuve, the Quebecois director of sci-fi blockbuster Dune.Rick Mele