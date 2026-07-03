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Timothee Chalamet in the new trailer for 'Dune: Part Three'
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Returns as Paul Atreides in First 'Dune: Part Three' Teaser Trailer: Watch Now

Denis Villeneuve is bringing the trilogy to a close this December.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Timothée Chalamet in a white suit and tie, wearing black sunglasses, stands in front of a backdrop with the word "OSCARS" and a 'Dune' poster is featured on the right.
Pop Culture

Timotheé Chalamet Should Go Full Villain for the 'Dune: Part Three' Rollout

The three-time Oscar nominee will conclude his 'Dune' trilogy in December, meaning the timing is perfect for him to go full villain in the public eye.

Trace William Cowen123 days ago
Zendaya figure in a stylish outfit posed in front of a Madame Tussauds backdrop.
Pop Culture

Zendaya's Latest Madame Tussauds Figure Takes Inspiration From 'Dune: Part Two' Red Carpet Look

This marks the 'Euphoria' star's 10th Madame Tussauds figure.

Trace William Cowen191 days ago
Timothee Chalamet wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a camouflage cap, smiling in an outdoor setting.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet on Being Named White Boy of the Year: 'I Promise to Cherish This Award'

“Without sauce, you are lost,” Chalamet said, paraphrasing Gucci Mane.

Trace William Cowen274 days ago
Denis Villeneuve in a black suit stands on a red carpet in front of a backdrop with "Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamonds in the Desert" text.
Pop Culture

James Bond Director Reportedly Plans to Cast a Newcomer for 007

Denis Villeneuve will begin casting the next Bond after finishing ‘Dune: Part 3,’ according to reports.

Griff Griffin296 days ago
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Jason Momoa attends the world premiere of the Apple TV+ drama series "Chief of War" at Ko Olina Beach Park on July 18, 2025 in Kapolei, Hawaii.
Pop Culture

Jason Momoa Reveals Dramatic Transformation for 'Dune: Part 3'

The actor is returning to Denis Villeneuve’s 'Dune' universe after sitting out the second movie.

Alex Gonzalez352 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a white gown with a jeweled cross, Rihanna in a blue fur outfit, and Zendaya in a metallic ensemble.
Style

Inside Celebrities’ Obsession with Archival Fashion

Rare designer pieces were once locked away in museums and private collections. Why are they all over the red carpet now?

Madeleine Rothery492 days ago
Denis Villeneuve and Quentin Tarantino are pictured. Villeneuve is at a film festival, wearing a black jacket. Tarantino is in a tuxedo.
Pop Culture

Denis Villeneuve Doesn’t Care About Quentin Tarantino’s Opinion of ‘Dune’

Villeneuve said Tarantino is wrong and that he didn’t do a remake.

Mark Elibert615 days ago
A person in a purple suit holds a trophy labeled "Timothée Chalamet Look-alike Contest."
Pop Culture

We Went to the Timothée Chalamet Look-Alike Contest and Here’s What Happened

The viral Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest finally took place at Washington Square Park on October 27th. Complex was there to witness what went down.

Shinnie Park627 days ago
Ceramic cup shaped like Wolverine's head, with a large open mouth
Pop Culture

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Popcorn Bucket Draws Horny Reactions—And a Response From 'Dune' Director (UPDATE)

The design pokes fun at the suggestive 'Dune 2' popcorn bucket, aptly dubbed the "wormussy."

Joshua Espinoza778 days ago
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Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in matching outfits posing at a "DUNE, PART TWO" press conference
Style

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Show Up in Matching Jumpsuits at ‘Dune: Part Two’ Event

The co-stars were all smiles in their matching outfits during the film's press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Alex Ocho877 days ago
Austin Butler in a gray suit without a tie on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Austin Butler on 'Humbling' 110-Degree Experience of Shooting 'Dune' Sequel: 'Like a Microwave'

Early reactions to the Zendaya-featuring film suggest 'Dune' fans are in for something special.

Trace William Cowen877 days ago
Cast of "Dune: Part Two" posing together; actors in stylish, varied formal wear on promotional event backdrop
Pop Culture

'Dune: Part Two' First Reactions Are In, Promising an Astonishing Sequel

Denis Villeneuve's sequel will be in theaters on March 1.

Jose Martinez883 days ago
Style

Zendaya Rocks Butt-Baring Mugler Robot Suit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere

The Emmy-winning actress stole the show as she hit the red carpet in a vintage Thierry Mugler look styled by Law Roach.

Joshua Espinoza883 days ago
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dune 2 popcorn bucket
Pop Culture

People Really Want to F*ck the 'Dune: Part Two' Popcorn Bucket

Prepare to hear a lot of jokes of the "What’s that guy Dune 2 that popcorn bucket?" variety in the coming weeks.

Trace William Cowen903 days ago
timothee and zendaya on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet on How 'Mega-Inspiring' It Is to Work With Zendaya

The two will next appear together in the sequel to 'Dune' in March. But first, Chalamet is taking the title role in this December's 'Wonka' musical.

Trace William Cowen1005 days ago

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