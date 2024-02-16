Zendaya Rocks Butt-Baring Mugler Robot Suit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere

Another day, another show-stopping fashion moment from Zendaya.

The 27-year-old actress made headlines on Thursday while attending the world premiere of Dune: Part 2 in London. Zendaya hit the red carpet in a vintage metallic suit that was avant-garde, futuristic, and a little cheeky. The piece is from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1995-96 couture collection and features metal plates around the shoulders, bodice, legs, and arms with see-through plexiglass panels at the waist, bust, upper back, and buttocks. She accessorized the ensemble with matching knee-high metallic boots and vintage jewelry from Bulgari.

The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime collaborator Law Roach, who confirmed the cyborg piece was the original design that hit the 1995 runway. According to WWD, the cyborg design is known as the “Machinenmensch,” or Machine Human, and was featured in the 2022 Mugler exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. The garment was made in collaboration with artist Jean-Jacques Urcun.