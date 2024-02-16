Zendaya Rocks Butt-Baring Mugler Robot Suit at 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere

Another day, another show-stopping fashion moment from Zendaya.
The 27-year-old actress made headlines on Thursday while attending the world premiere of Dune: Part 2 in London. Zendaya hit the red carpet in a vintage metallic suit that was avant-garde, futuristic, and a little cheeky. The piece is from Thierry Mugler’s fall/winter 1995-96 couture collection and features metal plates around the shoulders, bodice, legs, and arms with see-through plexiglass panels at the waist, bust, upper back, and buttocks. She accessorized the ensemble with matching knee-high metallic boots and vintage jewelry from Bulgari.
The look was styled by Zendaya’s longtime collaborator Law Roach, who confirmed the cyborg piece was the original design that hit the 1995 runway. According to WWD, the cyborg design is known as the “Machinenmensch,” or Machine Human, and was featured in the 2022 Mugler exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. The garment was made in collaboration with artist Jean-Jacques Urcun.
The suit, which reportedly took six months to create, was primarily inspired by Futura, a character in the 1925 book Metropolis.
But that wasn’t the only look Zendaya rocked to the premiere event. She returned to the red carpet later that night in a black spaghetti-strap dress from Mugler. Roach contrasted the looks in an Instagram post, which he captioned, “Past and present @MuglerOfficial.”
Roach began working with the Emmy-winning actress in 2011 when she was just 14. He officially retired from styling in spring of last year, but said he would continue to collaborate with Zendaya in some capacity.
“I don’t have to style Zendaya to be a part of her team and her creativity team, right?” he told The Cut back in March. “So maybe if I choose, you know, not to be her stylist, I can still be her creative director and I can still, you know, manage a stylist or however I choose to do it.”
Zendaya will reprise her role as Chani in Dune: Part 2, which will hit U.S. theaters on March 1. She co-stars with Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler.