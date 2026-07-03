Latest Stories
10 Best Remakes of 80s Movies, Ranked
From 'Evil Dead' to 'The Karate Kid,' some remakes actually lived up to their iconic 80s originals — while others surpassed them. Here are the best modern takes on classic films.
Inside Celebrities’ Obsession with Archival Fashion
Rare designer pieces were once locked away in museums and private collections. Why are they all over the red carpet now?
Where to Watch the 2025 Oscars Best Picture Nominees
Here's where you can check out all ten of the 97th Academy Awards Best Picture nominees.
Our 10 Favorite Style Moments of 2024
From athletes popping out at the most stylish Olympics in history to rappers dominating luxury and streetwear, here are our picks for the most important fashion moments of the year.
Denis Villeneuve Doesn’t Care About Quentin Tarantino’s Opinion of ‘Dune’
Villeneuve said Tarantino is wrong and that he didn’t do a remake.
Video Shows 'Dune' Fan Effortlessly Riding Homemade Sandworm at Movie Theater
It's the year of the worm.
Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Show Up in Matching Jumpsuits at ‘Dune: Part Two’ Event
The co-stars were all smiles in their matching outfits during the film's press conference in Seoul, South Korea.
Austin Butler on 'Humbling' 110-Degree Experience of Shooting 'Dune' Sequel: 'Like a Microwave'
Early reactions to the Zendaya-featuring film suggest 'Dune' fans are in for something special.
People Really Want to F*ck the 'Dune: Part Two' Popcorn Bucket
Prepare to hear a lot of jokes of the "What’s that guy Dune 2 that popcorn bucket?" variety in the coming weeks.
Watch Zendaya Go Full Action Star in New ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer
Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, and more star in the continuation of the acclaimed 2021 film.