Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Show Up in Matching Jumpsuits at ‘Dune: Part Two’ Event

The co-stars were all smiles in their matching outfits during the film's press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

Feb 21, 2024
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in matching outfits posing at a "DUNE, PART TWO" press conference
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images
Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet in matching outfits posing at a &quot;DUNE, PART TWO&quot; press conference
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet showed up to South Korea in style to promote Dune: Part Two.

According to Page Six, the two stars arrived at the Korean press conference on Wednesday for their one-piece film wearing matching leather jumpsuits from Seoul-based designer Juun J.

Chalamet, 28, opted for a gray version of the one-piece zip suit with matching boots. Zendaya, 27, picked a peach-colored version of the look with pointed-toe heels.

Zendaya in a peach jumpsuit with zipper details stands on stage
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet in gray jumpsuit with boots and half-zipped top, standing against &quot;Dune, Part Two&quot; branded backdrop
Chung Sung-jun / Getty Images

“I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here,” said Chalamet during the press conference, crediting Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach for the matching ensembles, per Page Six. “This was Law’s beautiful idea and creation. But thank you Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes.”

Last week, Zendaya made quite the fashion statement for the film’s world premiere in London, where she appeared in an archival Thierry Mugler suit.

Dune: Part Two hits theaters in the U.S. on March 1.

