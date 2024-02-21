Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Show Up in Matching Jumpsuits at ‘Dune: Part Two’ Event

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet showed up to South Korea in style to promote Dune: Part Two.

According to Page Six, the two stars arrived at the Korean press conference on Wednesday for their one-piece film wearing matching leather jumpsuits from Seoul-based designer Juun J.

Chalamet, 28, opted for a gray version of the one-piece zip suit with matching boots. Zendaya, 27, picked a peach-colored version of the look with pointed-toe heels.