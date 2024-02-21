Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Show Up in Matching Jumpsuits at ‘Dune: Part Two’ Event

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet showed up to South Korea in style to promote Dune: Part Two.
According to Page Six, the two stars arrived at the Korean press conference on Wednesday for their one-piece film wearing matching leather jumpsuits from Seoul-based designer Juun J.
Chalamet, 28, opted for a gray version of the one-piece zip suit with matching boots. Zendaya, 27, picked a peach-colored version of the look with pointed-toe heels.
“I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here,” said Chalamet during the press conference, crediting Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach for the matching ensembles, per Page Six. “This was Law’s beautiful idea and creation. But thank you Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes.”
Last week, Zendaya made quite the fashion statement for the film’s world premiere in London, where she appeared in an archival Thierry Mugler suit.
Dune: Part Two hits theaters in the U.S. on March 1.