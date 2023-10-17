Timothée Chalamet on How 'Mega-Inspiring' It Is to Work With Zendaya

Timothée Chalamet was grateful to have Zendaya as a collaborator on the set of the upcoming Dune: Part Two, which is now slated for a March 2024 release.
In a newly published interview with Daniel Riley for GQ, the widely acclaimed 27-year-old actor compared the experience of shooting the sequel with that of Part One, notably highlighting that on the latter he was largely working with older actors and thus felt “without peers” during the production. In the words of director Denis Villeneuve, Chalamet was "a little puppy with big dogs."
Part Two provided Chalamet with a different experience thanks to the increased presence of Zendaya and several additions to the cast including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.
“It was so incredibly valuable to spend so much time with Zendaya and her assistant, Darnell, and when Tom [Holland] would come to set too,” Chalamet told GQ in the new cover story. “They’re level. They’re good Hollywood. They’re good-energy Hollywood. And then Austin and Florence. I feel like I’m creating a community for myself of people who care about the right things.”
Elaborating further on Zendaya specifically, Chalamet noted how “mega-inspiring” it is to see how she’s navigated her career.
“Look at Zendaya,” he said. “Just how much she’s able to achieve while also sort of letting everything roll off her back is mega-inspiring. She’s just doing.”
The full feature also includes some insight from the actor on some words of inspiration he received from fellow TC Club member Tom Cruise. Read it here.
While Dune: Part Two is still months away, fans will soon get to see Chalamet in Paul King’s Wonka. The musical, which focuses on the early days of its title character (played by Chalamet), is set for a theatrical rollout here in the U.S. on Dec. 15.