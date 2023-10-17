Timothée Chalamet on How 'Mega-Inspiring' It Is to Work With Zendaya

Timothée Chalamet was grateful to have Zendaya as a collaborator on the set of the upcoming Dune: Part Two, which is now slated for a March 2024 release.

In a newly published interview with Daniel Riley for GQ, the widely acclaimed 27-year-old actor compared the experience of shooting the sequel with that of Part One, notably highlighting that on the latter he was largely working with older actors and thus felt “without peers” during the production. In the words of director Denis Villeneuve, Chalamet was "a little puppy with big dogs."

Part Two provided Chalamet with a different experience thanks to the increased presence of Zendaya and several additions to the cast including Florence Pugh and Austin Butler.