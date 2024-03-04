Video Shows 'Dune' Fan Effortlessly Riding Homemade Sandworm at Movie Theater

2024 is shaping up to be a worm-ridingly excellent year.

Friday, Denis Villeneuve’s breathtaking Dune: Part Two, led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, brought an unparalleled cinematic experience to theaters across the U.S. Unsurprisingly, the latest Frank Herbert adaptation did so to the tune of an estimated $81.5 million at the weekend box office, marking career-bests for both the film's lead and its director.

As a sign of the understandably impassioned fan response to the franchise’s continued ascension, a recent TikTok shows how one enthusiast took a particularly inspired route when commemorating Part Two’s release.

As seen below, an unidentified individual at an AMC theater in Tulsa, Oklahoma decked themselves out in full-fledged Fremen garb and proceeded to ride a homemade sandworm through the lobb to the presumed delight of fellow Dune-goers.