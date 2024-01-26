People Really Want to F*ck the 'Dune: Part Two' Popcorn Bucket

25 years ago, cinema brought us a riveting sequence of a man and a pie engaged in a vaguely educational act of fornication. To that end, could 2024 be the year of commemorative popcorn buckets doubling as Fleshlights?
With the sure-to-be-brilliant Dune: Part Two set to finally touch down in theaters at the top of March following several delays, an early look at what's alleged to be a sandworm-themed popcorn bucket topper has surfaced on social media thanks to @3CFilmss.
As you no doubt guessed, the whole world banded together in response to these images and came to the unanimous decision to refrain from publicly imagining absolutely anything involving genitalia, leaving such explainers to people like us and the decidedly direct folks over at TMZ.
Just kidding. People immediately lost their fucking minds over the sandwormery at play here, though it hasn't been formally confirmed that these buckets will indeed be available at a theater near you. What is confirmed, however, is that apparently a lot of people have been waiting quite a while to be presented with the possibility of fuckable popcorn buckets.
See for yourself below.
Purported Fleshlight-esque marketing aside, it's safe to say Dune: Part Two will stick its landing and become one of the strongest theatrical releases of the year. Part One, released in 2021, garnered largely glowing reviews for Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve's expertly crafted visual experience.
On the pre-release virality front, this isn't the first wave of amiable jokes the sequel has spurred. As you may or may not recall, we last had a similar moment with phonetically playful title jokes, like so:
Dune: Part Two opens March 1 and counts Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, and Christopher Walken among its fittingly massive cast.