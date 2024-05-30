'Deadpool & Wolverine' Popcorn Bucket Draws Horny Reactions

The Deadpool & Wolverine popcorn bucket has been unveiled. And, yes, it’s as suggestive as Kevin Feige promised.

Fans got a first look at the design on Thursday, May 30, more than a month after the Marvel Studios president teased what he and his team had in store.

“We’ve asked Deadpool to design a popcorn bucket for Deadpool & Wolverine,” Feige said of the threequel during CinemaCon 2024, before alluding to the NSFW Dune 2 popcorn bucket, widely known as “wormussy.”

“And I don’t want to spoil it, but I will say, there are some movies that inadvertently make crude and rude popcorn buckets, and then there are popcorn buckets designed by Deadpool,” he continued.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds showcased the design in a promo video that was equal parts titillating and funny. The clip begins with Deadpool caressing the shiny plastic collectible shaped like Wolverine’s helmeted head. Popcorn begins spilling into the wide-open mouth before butter drips down the mutant’s face. On the side of the bucket is a scrawled-on message that reads, “Designed by Deadpool.”

“Years from now they will look back at 2024 as the year the War of the Popcorn Buckets began,” Reynolds, 47, captioned the video.