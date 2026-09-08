Madeleine Rothery
Joined October 2024 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories
Inside Celebrities’ Obsession with Archival Fashion
Rare designer pieces were once locked away in museums and private collections. Why are they all over the red carpet now?
Madeleine Rothery554 days ago
Future Nostalgia: The Making of Anthony Calydon’s Everyday Armor
The Paris-based indie designer and ComplexCon 2024 Brands to Watch appointee takes us through the making process of his signature ruffle tracksuits.
Madeleine Rothery690 days ago