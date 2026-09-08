Madeleine Rothery

Joined October 2024 | 2 posts
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Latest Stories

Kim Kardashian in a white gown with a jeweled cross, Rihanna in a blue fur outfit, and Zendaya in a metallic ensemble.

Inside Celebrities’ Obsession with Archival Fashion

Rare designer pieces were once locked away in museums and private collections. Why are they all over the red carpet now?

Madeleine Rothery554 days ago
A person in a stylish brown and white outfit stands against a plain background. Cartoon elements and "Anthony Calydon" text frame the image.

Future Nostalgia: The Making of Anthony Calydon’s Everyday Armor

The Paris-based indie designer and ComplexCon 2024 Brands to Watch appointee takes us through the making process of his signature ruffle tracksuits.

Madeleine Rothery690 days ago

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