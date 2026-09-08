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Rick Mele

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Joined November 2017 | 55 posts
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Latest Stories

Revenge Of The Black Best Friend

10 Canadian Screen Awards Nominees You Can Watch Right Now

From thought-provoking docs to some seriously funny comedies, here are 10 Canadian Screen Award nominees you can watch right now on streaming services.

Rick Mele1252 days ago
Canadian movie brother starring lamar johnson

'The Last of Us' Star Lamar Johnson on Filming 'Brother' in His Hometown

'The Last of Us' Canadian Star Lamar Johnson talks about his latest movie 'Brother,' which garnered 14 Canadian Screen Award nominations last month.

Rick Mele1280 days ago
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture

As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.

Rick Mele1480 days ago
Still from Haviah Mighty's "Protest" music video

Inside the Making of Haviah Mighty’s High-Energy, Low-Trauma, Prism Prize-Nominated “Protest” Video

Directors Kit Weyman and Chrris Lowe break down the creation of Haviah Mighty's "Protest" music video, one of 10 finalists for the 2022 Prism Prize.

Rick Mele1535 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah poses with jays hat

All the Blue Jays' Alek Manoah Does Is Win

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher opens up about his mindset coming into this season, the team's good vibes, his sneaker game, and learning his slider from Twitter.

Rick Mele1543 days ago
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Nicky Jam performing on stage with a microphone

Nicky Jam on Putting Together the Perfect Concert and Showing Canada Love

Complex Canada’s Alex Narvaez caught up with Nicky Jam to talk about his upcoming Toronto show and which international superstars he’d love to collaborate with.

Rick Mele1620 days ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays tosses his helmet after flying out against the New York Mets

9 Reasons the Toronto Blue Jays Will Dominate This Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will be playing ball in the Rogers Centre for the first time in two years. Here's why they're set to dominate this upcoming season.

Rick Mele1626 days ago
Kyle Lowry poses in adidas Forever Home hoodie

Kyle Lowry on His Toronto Return, Maturing in the NBA, and Playing Drake 1-on-1

Complex Canada caught up with Kyle Lowry to chat about his emotional return to Toronto, what he misses most about the city, and Drake's 1-on-1 game.

Rick Mele1628 days ago
Nancy Cartwright during "The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror" 20th Anniversary party

Nancy Cartwright on Being the Voice of Bart Simpson and Chuckie From ‘Rugrats'

Cartwright is cartoon royalty—even if the nature of the gig means you probably wouldn’t recognize the Emmy-winning voice actor if you passed her on the street.

Rick Mele1647 days ago
Turning Red poster

All the Toronto References We Could Spot in Pixar’s 'Turning Red'

From the TTC to Kensington Market to the SkyDome, here are all the Toronto references we could spot in Pixar's new animated film 'Turning Red.'

Rick Mele1651 days ago
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Adrian Holmes at the Bel-Air premiere

Adrian Holmes on Reimagining the Role of Uncle Phil for 'Bel-Air'

Complex Canada’s Alex Narvaez spoke to Holmes about that responsibility, paying tribute to Avery, and coming up in Vancouver’s film/TV industry.

Rick Mele1653 days ago
Ethan Eng, creator of Therapy Dogs

A Mississauga Teen Just Became the Youngest Filmmaker to Premiere at Slamdance

Mississauga's Ethan Eng shot a movie undercover at his high school. Now that film, 'Therapy Dogs,' is premiering at this year's Slamdance festival.

Rick Mele1694 days ago
Casey Bannerman's shirt design for Fred VanVleet All Star 2022 campaign.

Meet the Toronto Artist Behind the Campaign to Make Fred VanVleet an All-Star

Meet Casey Bannerman, the Instagram illustrator who is initiating a campaign to get Fred VanVleet into the 2022 NBA All Star Game via his dope desings.

Rick Mele1704 days ago
Monsters destroying Toronto in Dawn of the Monsters

New Video Game ‘Dawn of the Monsters’ Lets You Go HAM on Downtown Toronto

In the new video game Dawn of the Monsters, users get to play as giant monsters destroying every piece of downtown Toronto, including TTC streetcars.

Rick Mele1731 days ago
John Terzian, founder of h.wood

John Terzian on Bringing L.A. Hotspot Harriet’s to Toronto and Partying with Drake

Drake recently shouted out Terzian’s spots Delilah on 'Certified Lover Boy' when he claimed he was carried out of the restaurant on "Champagne Poetry."

Rick Mele1750 days ago
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Ludacris performs at The Oasis Opening Event on May 02, 2021 in Miami, Florida

Ludacris on His New Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’ and ‘Life Connection’ With Canada

We caught up with Ludacris to talk about the real-life inspiration behind Karma’s World, being a “girl dad,” and why he’ll always have love for Toronto.

Rick Mele1765 days ago
Director/co-writer/producer DENIS VILLENEUVE and TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET on the set of Dune

How Denis Villeneuve Turned Dreams Into Reality With ‘Dune'

“There’s a lot of ideas that came from dreams that are in the movie right now," says Denis Villeneuve, the Quebecois director of sci-fi blockbuster Dune.

Rick Mele1792 days ago
Canadian film Night Raiders holds up a mirror to the country's racist past

‘Night Raiders’ Uses Sci-Fi to Hold Up a Mirror to Canada’s Shameful Past

Night Raiders holds the distinction of being Canada’s biggest-budget Indigenous-made film to date. It has its eyes firmly on the country's rotten colonial past.

Rick Mele1806 days ago

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