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10 Canadian Screen Awards Nominees You Can Watch Right Now
From thought-provoking docs to some seriously funny comedies, here are 10 Canadian Screen Award nominees you can watch right now on streaming services.
'The Last of Us' Star Lamar Johnson on Filming 'Brother' in His Hometown
'The Last of Us' Canadian Star Lamar Johnson talks about his latest movie 'Brother,' which garnered 14 Canadian Screen Award nominations last month.
20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Next 20 Years of the Culture
As Complex turns 20, here are 20 Canadians who will mould the things we'll be watching, listening to, wearing, and conversing about over the next two decades.
Inside the Making of Haviah Mighty’s High-Energy, Low-Trauma, Prism Prize-Nominated “Protest” Video
Directors Kit Weyman and Chrris Lowe break down the creation of Haviah Mighty's "Protest" music video, one of 10 finalists for the 2022 Prism Prize.
All the Blue Jays' Alek Manoah Does Is Win
The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher opens up about his mindset coming into this season, the team's good vibes, his sneaker game, and learning his slider from Twitter.
Nicky Jam on Putting Together the Perfect Concert and Showing Canada Love
Complex Canada’s Alex Narvaez caught up with Nicky Jam to talk about his upcoming Toronto show and which international superstars he’d love to collaborate with.
9 Reasons the Toronto Blue Jays Will Dominate This Season
The Toronto Blue Jays will be playing ball in the Rogers Centre for the first time in two years. Here's why they're set to dominate this upcoming season.
Kyle Lowry on His Toronto Return, Maturing in the NBA, and Playing Drake 1-on-1
Complex Canada caught up with Kyle Lowry to chat about his emotional return to Toronto, what he misses most about the city, and Drake's 1-on-1 game.
Nancy Cartwright on Being the Voice of Bart Simpson and Chuckie From ‘Rugrats'
Cartwright is cartoon royalty—even if the nature of the gig means you probably wouldn’t recognize the Emmy-winning voice actor if you passed her on the street.
All the Toronto References We Could Spot in Pixar’s 'Turning Red'
From the TTC to Kensington Market to the SkyDome, here are all the Toronto references we could spot in Pixar's new animated film 'Turning Red.'
Adrian Holmes on Reimagining the Role of Uncle Phil for 'Bel-Air'
Complex Canada’s Alex Narvaez spoke to Holmes about that responsibility, paying tribute to Avery, and coming up in Vancouver’s film/TV industry.
A Mississauga Teen Just Became the Youngest Filmmaker to Premiere at Slamdance
Mississauga's Ethan Eng shot a movie undercover at his high school. Now that film, 'Therapy Dogs,' is premiering at this year's Slamdance festival.
Meet the Toronto Artist Behind the Campaign to Make Fred VanVleet an All-Star
Meet Casey Bannerman, the Instagram illustrator who is initiating a campaign to get Fred VanVleet into the 2022 NBA All Star Game via his dope desings.
New Video Game ‘Dawn of the Monsters’ Lets You Go HAM on Downtown Toronto
In the new video game Dawn of the Monsters, users get to play as giant monsters destroying every piece of downtown Toronto, including TTC streetcars.
John Terzian on Bringing L.A. Hotspot Harriet’s to Toronto and Partying with Drake
Drake recently shouted out Terzian’s spots Delilah on 'Certified Lover Boy' when he claimed he was carried out of the restaurant on "Champagne Poetry."
Ludacris on His New Netflix Series ‘Karma’s World’ and ‘Life Connection’ With Canada
We caught up with Ludacris to talk about the real-life inspiration behind Karma’s World, being a “girl dad,” and why he’ll always have love for Toronto.
How Denis Villeneuve Turned Dreams Into Reality With ‘Dune'
“There’s a lot of ideas that came from dreams that are in the movie right now," says Denis Villeneuve, the Quebecois director of sci-fi blockbuster Dune.
‘Night Raiders’ Uses Sci-Fi to Hold Up a Mirror to Canada’s Shameful Past
Night Raiders holds the distinction of being Canada’s biggest-budget Indigenous-made film to date. It has its eyes firmly on the country's rotten colonial past.