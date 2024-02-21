Austin Butler on 'Humbling' 110-Degree Experience of Shooting 'Dune' Sequel: 'Like a Microwave'

Mercifully, Dune: Part Two is almost upon us. But first, we have some documented difficulties of the desert variety from Austin Butler, who plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the film.

“It was 110 degrees and so hot,” Butler said of his first week on the set of the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, per a recent feature from Christian Holub for Entertainment Weekly. “I had the bald cap on, and it was between two soundstages that were just these gray boxes of 200-foot walls and sand. It became like a microwave. There were people passing out from heatstroke."