Featured
Chief Keef has one of the most extensive catalogues in all of hip-hop. Here is a ranking of his 30 best projects.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
We spent time with Kyle Richh and Jenn Carter from 41 to discuss what's next following the success of "Chill Guy" and "Presidential."Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Lil Durk has released his ninth studio album, 'Deep Thoughts.' It's the most somber project of his career, reflecting the uncertain future facing the Chicago rapper.Peter A. Berry
G Herbo's debut 'Welcome to Fazoland' is a seminal mixtape that shaped the drill scene with its raw storytelling, soulful production, and emotional depth. We spoke to Herbo and key figures behind the album to uncover how the classic came to life.Mark Braboy