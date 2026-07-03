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Pop Smoke.
Music

Pop Smoke's Family Discuss Late Rapper's Friends Not Showing Up: 'Why We Quiet?'

The late rapper's mother and brother say they haven't been getting the support that many fans might think they have after Pop's death.

Will Lavin126 days ago
Bronx drill rapper Suave Drilly in an interview for the YouTube channel PPhilms.
Music

Bronx Drill Rapper Suave Drilly Fatally Shot After Leaving Parole Office

Police indicated three masked men approached him and opened fire.

Joe Price274 days ago
Mayor Eric Adams and son Jordan Coleman standing together indoors. Adams is wearing a blue cap and a patterned sweater, while Jordan is in a black hoodie.
Music

Eric Adams’ Son Drops ‘Jet Lag Dreams’ EP After Competing on Albanian Music TV Show

Jordan Coleman, who performs as Jayoo, participated in an Albanian music competition in 2022.

Alex Ocho409 days ago
Fivio Foreign holding basketball
Music

Fivio Foreign Deadass Got a Timberland Boot Print Tattoo

It doesn't get more New York than that.

Trey Alston640 days ago
Teenage rappers
Music

The 13 Best Teenage Rappers Right Now

From Luh Tyler to STAR BANDZ to 2Sdxrt3all, here are the 13 best teenage rappers right now.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo663 days ago
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Unknown persons in a clothing store, one in a mask and orange jacket, the other in a pink Nike sweater and hat, displaying hand gestures
Music

Druski Embraces U.K. Drill With New Song "No More Social Media"

The brief track is the comedian's latest foray into hip-hop.

Joe Price717 days ago
Donald Trump stands next to rappers Fresha and Symphony at a podium during an outdoor event. Fresha and Symphony are speaking into microphones
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Promise They'll Be at Summer Jam as 'Disgusted' Peter Rosenberg Wants Them Pulled for Trump Support

"Y'all the reason our generation is the way it is," a disappointed Sheff told Rosenberg and his team on Instagram.

Brad Callas777 days ago
Two individuals pose together indoors. The person on the left wears a yellow hoodie with a white skull design, and the person on the right wears a white hoodie with "BROOKLYN" written on it
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Voice Support for Trump Onstage at Bronx Campaign Rally

How confident are we that he could tell you who was who?

Jose Martinez785 days ago
Music

Sheff G Is Ready to Reinvent New York Rap Again

We talked to Sheff G about his upcoming summer project, his thoughts on diss tracks, favorite memory with Pop Smoke, and his latest single, “Everything is Lit.”

Jordan Rose787 days ago
Man seated wearing a red beanie, camo jacket with shark mouth design, and jewelry
Music

Chief Keef on How Influential He's Been to Hip-Hop: 'I Be Tired of Hearing That Sh*t'

The Chicago native recently dropped his album 'Almighty So 2.'

tara mahadevan794 days ago
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Man in patterned jacket laughing at SiriusXM studio with microphone and logo in the background
Music

Watch Craig David Spontaneously Remix 'Fisherrr' With His Classic '7 Days'

The UK vocalist took on Cash Cobain's latest hit "Fisherrr" during an appearance on SiriusXM.

Jaelani Turner-Williams801 days ago
Music

Fivio Foreign and Lil Mabu Address "Teach Me How to Drill" N-Word Controversy

The Brooklyn native clearly states in the song he's saying the word for the white rapper.

Mark Elibert926 days ago
Music

Mr Eazi’s Debut LP, ‘The Evil Genius’, Is An Essential Listen

A truly global work, Mr Eazi recorded the album between Accra, Cotonou, LA, Lagos, London and New York, and collaborated with Angélique Kidjo, Knucks, Soweto Gospel Choir, Nonso Amadi and Joeboy.

James Keith988 days ago
Music

Ice Spice Teases What Her Debut Album Will Sound Like: 'I'm Bringing Drill to New Heights'

The 23-year-old rapper says she plans on staying true to her Bronx roots when her debut album drops.

Alex Ocho1005 days ago

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