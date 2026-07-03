Chief Keef

Chief Keef is a Chicago-born rapper and a foundational figure in drill music, a subgenre marked by dark, aggressive beats and gritty street narratives. He was born Keith Farrelle Cozart on August 15, 1995, in Chicago, Illinois. Rising to prominence as a teenager in the early 2010s, he played a crucial role in bringing drill from Chicago’s South Side to mainstream hip-hop, shaping the sound and style of a new generation of artists. His early mixtapes and the viral hit "I Don’t Like" introduced a raw, unfiltered sound defined by heavy use of ad-libs and minimalist, ominous production. Fans return because of his ability to capture the stark realities of Chicago life with a distinctive vocal delivery that influenced not only drill artists but also broader rap scenes worldwide, turning a local movement into a global cultural phenomenon.

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Chief Keef
Music

Chief Keef Announces First National Headlining Tour Since 2024

Chief Keef announced his 19-date Chief Keef Live 2026 tour, his first national headlining run since 2024.

Mark Elibert10 days ago
Split image. Left: Katy Perry performing in a futuristic outfit. Right: Chief Keef on stage wearing a graphic t-shirt and purple beanie.
Music

Katy Perry and Chief Keef Finally Meet After Their 2013 Feud

The unlikely duo linked up 13 years after Perry jokingly criticized Keef's song, leading to a brief social media feud.

Alex Ocho51 days ago
(L-R) Katy Perry and Chief Keef.
Music

Katy Perry Jokes About 'Summoning' Chief Keef Years After Viral Beef

The pop star referenced the pair's 2013 clash in a new TikTok where she appeared to meditate and "summon" the Chicago rapper.

Mark Elibert56 days ago
A black hoodie with a unique spiked hood design and graphic text on the front. The hood features a polka dot pattern.
Style

Glo Gang Hoodies: How to Buy

Various hoodies from the Chief Keef-owned brand are available now on Complex.

Complex Staff75 days ago
A woman in a white dress stands indoors; a man in a white T-shirt and cap holds a microphone on stage.
Music

Chief Keef Responds to Bride-To-Be Joking Rapper Has One ‘Last Chance’ With Her Before Wedding

Syd Wingold, a comedy content creator, jokingly gave an ultimatum to the rapper, who reportedly has been following her for some time now.

Alex Ocho157 days ago
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(L-R) Future, Travis Barker and Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida.
Music

Future, Travis Barker and Fuerza Regida Electrify At Second Don’t Fall In Love Fest

Explosive collabs, surprise appearances, and a genre-bending lineup are just some of the reasons why the San Bernardino festival was the place to be for its second year.

Alex Ocho235 days ago
Three artists on stage: Future in a Balenciaga shirt, Chief Keef with a microphone, and Saweetie in a black outfit.
Music

Future, Chief Keef, and Saweetie Join Fuerza Regida for 2025 Don’t Fall in Love Fest

The festival returns to San Bernardino with a stacked, cross-genre lineup on November 22.

Alex Ocho283 days ago
Snoop Dogg, Druski, Justin Bieber
Music

Druski Teases Coulda Fest Tour With New Trailer Featuring Snoop Dogg and Justin Bieber

Young M.A., Soulja Boy, Lil Yachty, and more also appear.

Trey Alston322 days ago
Chief Keef wearing a "FRIENDS" shirt, holding a microphone, with dramatic blue and white stage lighting.
Music

The 30 Best Chief Keef Projects, Ranked

Chief Keef has one of the most extensive catalogues in all of hip-hop. Here is a ranking of his 30 best projects.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo334 days ago
A$AP Rocky walks a fashion runway in a stylish gray outfit and sunglasses, holding a bag. The audience captures the moment with phones.
Style

The 20 Best Rapper-Owned Clothing Brands of All Time

In hip-hop, creating an apparel line beyond basic merch means being cut from a different cloth. Here are the best MC-owned, operated, or faced clothing companies.

Ian Stonebrook337 days ago
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A variety of ten hats with different designs and logos, displayed on a gradient background from orange to yellow.
Style

10 Stylish Hats You Can Buy Right Now

From beanies to baseball caps, here are the hats to complete any outfit.

Ian Stonebrook339 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 27: Bhad Bhabie attends Bhabie City Hosted By Bhad Bhabie at Magic City on March 27, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia/Chief Keef performs during the 2025 Dreamville Music Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 05, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Music

Bhad Bhabie Appears to Confirm Hooking Up With Chief Keef as a Teenager

The rapper almost said that she was 16-years-old at the time before catching herself.

Jaelani Turner-Williams460 days ago
A grid of fashion items: patterned hoodie, "citibike" beanie, Virgin Mary shirt, patterned mules, green shorts, black sneaker, racing cap, and sun-themed hoodie. complex shop
Style

7 Complex Shop Brands To Know For The Chronically Online Fashion Kid

Keep scrolling if you want your outfit to look like it was styled by your algorithm.

Shinnie Park466 days ago
Alex Moss in a camo jacket poses beside displays of intricate, large jewelry pieces, including chains and pendants.
Style

Hidden Gems: Alex Moss Shares His Craziest Custom Jewelry

We visited the jeweler’s office in New York City to get the stories behind some of his most iconic pieces for Drake, ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, and more.

Mike DeStefano470 days ago

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