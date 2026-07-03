New Music Friday

Launched by Spotify in July 2015, New Music Friday is a flagship playlist curated by a dedicated global editorial team that highlights the week’s most anticipated releases across hip-hop, pop, R&B, and beyond. The playlist has featured exclusive debuts from artists like Drake with "Certified Lover Boy," Billie Eilish’s "Happier Than Ever," and Lil Nas X’s "Montero," making it a key destination for first listens and industry buzz. Updated every Friday morning, New Music Friday has become a critical platform for breaking new artists and tracking major album drops, with approximately 8 million followers worldwide. Complex covers the playlist’s impact by spotlighting standout tracks, analyzing streaming trends, and profiling artists who leverage this release hub to accelerate their careers.

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