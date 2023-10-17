Ice Spice Teases What Her Debut Album Will Sound Like: 'I'm Bringing Drill to New Heights'

Ice Spice is opening up with more details about her upcoming debut album.

In a new cover story interview with Complex’s Ecleen Luzmila Caraballo—with photography by the inimitable Hype Williams—the Bronx-bred rapper expressed her intention to stay true to her roots in the drill music scene.

“New York drill vibes, club music, Jersey club,” said Ice Spice. “I would say I’m bringing drill to new heights, and I feel like it would make sense to incorporate a lot of that in an album because, of course, there’s trap and everything else, but so many people are doing it and it’s so saturated right now.”

The 23-year-old MC gained notoriety when her 2022 single “Munch” became a viral summer smash and turned the rest of the country on to modern NY drill slang. She dropped her debut EP Like..? in January 2023 and a deluxe refresh in July, scoring high-profile collaborations with Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift along the way.

"I have a bunch of unreleased songs where I'm talking about feelings," said Ice in reference to a slew of unreleased songs that didn't make the cut for the Like..? re-release. "We're not turning up every time, every second of the day."