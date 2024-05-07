Watch Craig David Spontaneously Remix 'Fisherrr' With His Classic '7 Days'

Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" happens to be a perfect backdrop for a remix of 2000 Craig David classic "7 Days."
The British vocalist was a guest on SiriusXM radio show Sway's Universe late last month where, at the 20-minute mark of the video above, he gave a live rendition of his breakout hit over the "Fisherrr" production.
The clip circulated on social media this week, where David was praised for seamlessly blending "7 Days" with "Fisherrr," with some even asking him to headline an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.
"Just the feel of that melody is the gift that keeps giving," David said around the 24-minute mark about Cobain, FckBwoy! and WhoIsJiggi's production on "Fisherrr." "I just love what Cobain's doing, the production, the whole vibe [...] The way that drill is going, the R&B drill, it's beautiful.”
Now that David's a Slizzy fan, we could see him on another "Fisherrr" remix, after Cobain tapped Ice Spice for the official remix earlier this month. Cobain hinted at Ice Spice being his collaborator during an interview with Complex's Jordan Rose in April, even reciting the Bronx rapper's lyrics from the remix.
As for "Fisherrr," Cobain knew it was destined to blow up.
"It’s got a dance, it feels good, and it feels fresh. It's not conventional. It's different. It's a breath of fresh air because a side of it is sexy drill, but the other side of it doesn’t sound like traditional drill," he told Complex. "It don't sound mainstream. It’s sexy and smooth, but it’s still gutter. Even the On My Block video, it’s just different. It’s swaggy, but it’s New York still."