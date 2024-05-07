Watch Craig David Spontaneously Remix 'Fisherrr' With His Classic '7 Days'

Cash Cobain's "Fisherrr" happens to be a perfect backdrop for a remix of 2000 Craig David classic "7 Days."

The British vocalist was a guest on SiriusXM radio show Sway's Universe late last month where, at the 20-minute mark of the video above, he gave a live rendition of his breakout hit over the "Fisherrr" production.

The clip circulated on social media this week, where David was praised for seamlessly blending "7 Days" with "Fisherrr," with some even asking him to headline an NPR Tiny Desk Concert.

"Just the feel of that melody is the gift that keeps giving," David said around the 24-minute mark about Cobain, FckBwoy! and WhoIsJiggi's production on "Fisherrr." "I just love what Cobain's doing, the production, the whole vibe [...] The way that drill is going, the R&B drill, it's beautiful.”