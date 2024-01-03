Fivio Foreign and Lil Mabu Address "Teach Me How to Drill" N-Word Controversy

Some viewers believe Mabu actually says the word in the video despite Fivio covering his mouth and pushing him out of the way of the microphone. He did the same thing in the official music video for the track, but some were convinced the white rapper got away with saying it.

However, both artists took to the comment section of the Shade Room's post about their video to address the confusion circulating on social media.

"He said it ? 👀😂," Fivio wrote. Mabu asked his fans to stand up for him, saying, "someone defend me please…🙋🏻‍♂️."