Fivio Foreign and Lil Mabu Address "Teach Me How to Drill" N-Word Controversy

Fivio Foreign and Lil Mabu have got people talking over their new track "Teach Me How To Drill," and now a live rendition of the viral song has people even more split in their responses.
On Wednesday, Fivio and Mabu unleashed the video of their From the Block performance, which has the duo rapping in front of a housing project in New York City backed by a bandana-toting crew. They rap their song without missing a beat, especially the part where Fivio says the N-word for Mabu.
Some viewers believe Mabu actually says the word in the video despite Fivio covering his mouth and pushing him out of the way of the microphone. He did the same thing in the official music video for the track, but some were convinced the white rapper got away with saying it.
However, both artists took to the comment section of the Shade Room's post about their video to address the confusion circulating on social media.
"He said it ? 👀😂," Fivio wrote. Mabu asked his fans to stand up for him, saying, "someone defend me please…🙋🏻♂️."
In the official music video, Mabu goes on a wild ride through the hood with Fivio as he gets a crash course on the drill lifestyle, including shooting at the opposition, turning up with their crew in an alleyway, and more.
This isn't the first time Lil Mabu has stirred the pot with his music. In October, the rapper linked up with Chrisean Rock for a visual titled "Mr. Take Ya Bitch," where they poke fun at her ex Blueface. Mabu also grew his buzz on a song titled "Mathematical Disrespect" which charted on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 90 and peaking at No. 47 last year.