Diddy’s Claim of Being Inspired to Hustle by Waking Up With ‘15 Roaches’ on His Face Has People in Stitches
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Diddy shared a would-be inspirational update after the long weekend, claiming he once woke up with "15 roaches" on his face when he was younger.Trace William Cowen
From NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to Indigenous influencer Notorious Cree, here are the most epic Canadian spins on Doggface208's viral skateboarding video.Coleman Molnar
Nicki Minaj's "Barbie Dreams" flips Biggie's "Dreams" to hilariously objectify male artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Drake, Meek Mill, and more. Naturally, the track is garnering one hell of a reaction.Trace William Cowen
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The-Dream's New Album 'Love/Hate II': Tracklist, Features, Producers and Everything You Need to Know
The sequel to this R&B icon's classic debut is finally here! With features from Usher, Pusha T, Kelly Rowland, T.I., and Pharrell.Brendan Frederick