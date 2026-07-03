Dream Chasers

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J. Cole has built one of rap's most consistent catalogs, spanning platinum albums, standout singles, and memorable guest verses and loosies. With 'The Fall Off' just released, now's a good time to look at the best songs of his career.
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Latest Stories

Meek Mill and Vory posing separately; Meek on the left wears a chain, Vory on right in a hoodie.
Music

Meek Mill Cuts Ties With Vory After Video Showing Him Threatening to Kill His Girlfriend Surfaces

The Louisville-bred rapper threatened to "kill" his girlfriend in a disturbing video shared online.

Joe Price885 days ago
Music

Meek Mill Thinks Newly Recorded Album Intro Outdoes Iconic “Dreams and Nightmares"

Believe it or not, "Dreams and Nightmares" appeared on his debut album of the same name 11 years ago.

Jose Martinez954 days ago
Music

Photo of Meek Mill Holding Hands With Monkey and Looking Confused Has the Internet Making Jokes

It's monkey business in a recent picture with Meek and a zoo animal.

Jaelani Turner-Williams962 days ago
Recording artist Meek Mill performs at The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
Music

Meek Mill Pardoned by Pennsylvania Governor

Meek shared the news via IG on Thursday, just days before the governor leaves office, writing, "Thank y’all. I’m only gone do more for my community, on god!"

Joshua Espinoza1283 days ago
Meek Mill performs at Hot 97 Summer Jam
Music

Meek Mill Shows Off $200,000 Dream Catcher-Style Dreamchasers Chain

Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, Meek Mill took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a new dreamcatcher-style Dreamchasers chain.

Brad Callas1441 days ago
Meek Mill performs at Hot 97 Summer Jam
Music

Meek Mill Plans to Drop 10 New Mixtapes, Says He Has ‘A Million Behind Every Project’ Thanks to ‘Sponsors'

Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, which had overseen the Philadelphia rapper’s career since 2012, Meek Mill is teasing new music.

Brad Callas1451 days ago
Vory 'Lost Souls' debut album stream
Music

Stream Vory's Debut Album 'Lost Souls' f/ Kanye West and More

The 17-track project includes production by 88-Keys, Evan Mast, and Ye, as well as the previously released single “Do Not Disturb," featuring Yung Bleu and NAV.

Joshua Espinoza1507 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Flexes His Lavish Lifestyle in “Expensive Pain” Music Video

In the 'Expensive Pain' title track's new video, Meek takes to the streets and the skies as he raps about his unparalleled success in the industry.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1747 days ago
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Meek 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle'
Music

Meek Mill Drops New "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" Track and Video

The Dreamchasers rapper has put his own spin on the Rick Ross-assisted "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" from Drake's 'Scary Hours 2.' Check out the video here.

Joshua Espinoza1905 days ago
Recording artist Lil Snupe
Music

Lil Snupe’s Mother Responds After Late Rapper’s Father Is Upset Over Lack of Headstone at Son’s Gravesite

Lil Snupe's mother, Denesha Ross, responded after the late rapper's father blamed Meek Mill and Jay-Z for the lack of a headstone at his son's gravesite.

Xavier Hamilton1914 days ago
South Florida rapper Tafia being treated by City of Miami Fire Rescue
Music

Florida Dream Chasers Rapper Tafia Involved in Major Car Crash

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Dream Chasers rapper Tafia's Audi SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer, causing the 18-wheeler to lose control.

Xavier Hamilton1920 days ago
Lil Snupe and Meek Mill attend Rockie Fresh "Electric Highway" Release Party
Music

Lil Snupe's Father Documents His First Visit to Son’s Grave After Serving Prison Sentence

While fans have had time to mourn Lil Snupe’s death in the open, his recently freed father said he'd "been holding this sh*t right here since 2013."

Xavier Hamilton1923 days ago
'Vory' album cover
Music

Stream Vory’s Self-Titled Album f/ Meek Mill, Starrah, and More

Vory's new self-titled tape boasts appearances from Dream Chasers general, Meek Mill, Landstrip Chip, Beam, Starrah, and 2nite.

Xavier Hamilton2047 days ago
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Rapper Meek Mill attends Dreams and Nightmares Halloween Party
Style

Meek Mill Releases Exclusive Lids DreamChasers Hat in Celebration of 'Quarantine Pack' EP

Meek Mill is celebrating the release of his new ep, 'Quarantine Pack,' by unveiling a new collaboration with Lids. 

Xavier Hamilton2054 days ago
Meek Mill
Music

Meek Mill Says Music Business Has 'Black Kids in Slave Contracts'

Meek founded Dream Chasers Records in 2012, and last year he announced a relaunch as a joint venture with Roc Nation.

Joe Price2362 days ago
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Music

Meek Mill on Blueface and Yung Ro Issue: ‘Stop Gassing Em to Beef!'

"I don't want any involvement in that shit," Meek said Monday.

Trace William Cowen2419 days ago

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