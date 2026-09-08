Coleman Molnar Portrait

Coleman Molnar

Joined February 2020 | 107 posts
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Canusa Avenue is pictured on November 13, 2009 in the Canadian-US border village of Stanstead, Canada

Canadian Border Officers Caught Giving Special Treatment to Criminals, Having Ties to Hells Angels: Report

A new report by the CBC says Canada Border Services Officers committed 92 infractions, including criminal association and having ties to the Hells Angels.

Coleman Molnar1561 days ago
Mike Tyson wearing a shirt of himself smoking

Mike Tyson on Bringing His Weed Brand to Canada, 'the Year of the Ear,' and Respecting Jake Paul

In an extended interview, Mike Tyson talks about his new cannabis company, his respect for Jake Paul, going California sober, and his days smoking in Montreal.

Coleman Molnar1561 days ago
The Weeknd performs onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Weeknd Links With Binance for First-Ever ‘Crypto-Powered’ World Tour

With the partnership, the Canadian performer will become the first artist to integrate Web 3.0 tech into a global concert tour. The tour kicks off July 8.

Coleman Molnar1567 days ago
Trudeau speaks during debate

Trudeau Floats Legislation That Would ‘Freeze’ Handgun Ownership Nationally

“Gun violence is a complex problem but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: the fewer the guns in our communities the safer everyone will be."

Coleman Molnar1570 days ago
sidhu-moose-walla

Brampton-Based Punjabi Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Killed in Gunfire 

The international hip-hop community is reeling today from the news that Brampton-based Punjabi recording artist and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was gunned down

Coleman Molnar1572 days ago
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Best Burgers in Toronto

The 18 Best Burgers in Toronto

Over the last decade, Toronto's experienced a burger boom, becoming arguably one of the best burger cities in the world. Here are its top 18 burger joints.

Coleman Molnar1573 days ago
The Fatboy from The American/DownLow burgers in Vancouver

The 10 Best Burgers in Vancouver

From American-style cheeseburgers to unique Canada-raised Wagyu, Vancouver's got a wealth of options when it comes to its burger options. Here are the best.

Coleman Molnar1573 days ago
The bar at Superfresh night market

Here’s What the New Superfresh Asian Night Market Is Bringing to Toronto

Superfresh is serving up Asian street food and cocktails through a variety of vendors at their new night market opening up in Toronto's The Annex neighbourhood.

Coleman Molnar1590 days ago
Nova Scotia taxi driver John Mclellan

Nova Scotia Taxi Driver Earns Legend Status After Leaving $1.6M to Local Hospital

John MacLellan, a life-long resident of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, has left $1.6 million in savings to St. Martha's Hospital Foundation, the local hospital. 

Coleman Molnar1610 days ago
The Best Cannabis Drinks in Canada

The Best Cannabis Drinks in Canada Right Now

The cannabis beverages market is currently exploding. You might be surprised by just how far 10 mg, or even 2.5 mg, of THC or CBD will take you.

Coleman Molnar1611 days ago
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Simply Bare Island Kush cannabis

The Best Weed Strains in Canada Right Now

We used a combination of online reviews plus input from the cannabis enthusiasts on Complex’s masthead to determine the loudest strains in the country.

Coleman Molnar1611 days ago
Free heroin handed out by Vancouver's Drug User Liberation Front

Free Heroin, Coke, and Meth Secretly Distributed Across B.C. By Pro-Drug Network

To help combat the tainted drug supplies that continue to plague users in B.C., 17 grams of coke, heroin, and meth were shipped across the province.

Coleman Molnar1618 days ago
An aerial view of Kitsilano Beach is seen on June 7, 2021 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Impending Megathrust Earthquake Will Destroy Vancouver’s Water Systems

The earthquake experts warn will hit Vancouver Island and the surrounding area in coming decades could leave the region even more FUBAR than expected.

Coleman Molnar1619 days ago
A meme posted by the Toronto Affirmations meme account

This Toronto Affirmations Meme Account Says What All Torontonians Are Thinking

Toronto Affirmations, a meme account highlighting the unspoken truths about life in Toronto is going viral. The creator says it's "something I started for fun."

Coleman Molnar1624 days ago
Alberta premiere Jason Kenney

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Faces Backlash For Will Smith Slap Meme

Kenney saw the slap as an opportunity to create a political meme to express his stance on green energy in the province. The Internet was not amused.

Coleman Molnar1634 days ago
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A view of the Skyline in downtown Toronto from Ward Island.

Toronto’s Increasing Rent Will Drive Thousands to the Food Bank: Study 

A recent study by the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy says Toronto's rising rents could mean thousands more visits to food banks than usual.

Coleman Molnar1638 days ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Zelensky Asks Trudeau to ‘Imagine the CN Tower Being Hit by Russian Bombs'

In an address to the Canadian Parliament this morning, Ukraine's president urged Canadians to imagine Russian bombs falling on iconic national landmarks.

Coleman Molnar1647 days ago
A reception room with white walls, a white desk, and greenery throughout

This Canadian Clinic Uses Ketamine and Other Psychedelics to Treat Mental Health Issues

Field Trip Health offers psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, citing the many benefits psychedelics and ketamine have on mental health patients.

Coleman Molnar1648 days ago

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