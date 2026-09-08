Coleman Molnar
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Canadian Border Officers Caught Giving Special Treatment to Criminals, Having Ties to Hells Angels: Report
A new report by the CBC says Canada Border Services Officers committed 92 infractions, including criminal association and having ties to the Hells Angels.
Mike Tyson on Bringing His Weed Brand to Canada, 'the Year of the Ear,' and Respecting Jake Paul
In an extended interview, Mike Tyson talks about his new cannabis company, his respect for Jake Paul, going California sober, and his days smoking in Montreal.
The Weeknd Links With Binance for First-Ever ‘Crypto-Powered’ World Tour
With the partnership, the Canadian performer will become the first artist to integrate Web 3.0 tech into a global concert tour. The tour kicks off July 8.
Trudeau Floats Legislation That Would ‘Freeze’ Handgun Ownership Nationally
“Gun violence is a complex problem but at the end of the day the math is really quite simple: the fewer the guns in our communities the safer everyone will be."
Brampton-Based Punjabi Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Killed in Gunfire
The international hip-hop community is reeling today from the news that Brampton-based Punjabi recording artist and singer Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, was gunned down
The 18 Best Burgers in Toronto
Over the last decade, Toronto's experienced a burger boom, becoming arguably one of the best burger cities in the world. Here are its top 18 burger joints.
The 10 Best Burgers in Vancouver
From American-style cheeseburgers to unique Canada-raised Wagyu, Vancouver's got a wealth of options when it comes to its burger options. Here are the best.
Here’s What the New Superfresh Asian Night Market Is Bringing to Toronto
Superfresh is serving up Asian street food and cocktails through a variety of vendors at their new night market opening up in Toronto's The Annex neighbourhood.
Nova Scotia Taxi Driver Earns Legend Status After Leaving $1.6M to Local Hospital
John MacLellan, a life-long resident of Antigonish, Nova Scotia, has left $1.6 million in savings to St. Martha's Hospital Foundation, the local hospital.
The Best Cannabis Drinks in Canada Right Now
The cannabis beverages market is currently exploding. You might be surprised by just how far 10 mg, or even 2.5 mg, of THC or CBD will take you.
The Best Weed Strains in Canada Right Now
We used a combination of online reviews plus input from the cannabis enthusiasts on Complex’s masthead to determine the loudest strains in the country.
Free Heroin, Coke, and Meth Secretly Distributed Across B.C. By Pro-Drug Network
To help combat the tainted drug supplies that continue to plague users in B.C., 17 grams of coke, heroin, and meth were shipped across the province.
Impending Megathrust Earthquake Will Destroy Vancouver’s Water Systems
The earthquake experts warn will hit Vancouver Island and the surrounding area in coming decades could leave the region even more FUBAR than expected.
This Toronto Affirmations Meme Account Says What All Torontonians Are Thinking
Toronto Affirmations, a meme account highlighting the unspoken truths about life in Toronto is going viral. The creator says it's "something I started for fun."
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney Faces Backlash For Will Smith Slap Meme
Kenney saw the slap as an opportunity to create a political meme to express his stance on green energy in the province. The Internet was not amused.
Toronto’s Increasing Rent Will Drive Thousands to the Food Bank: Study
A recent study by the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy says Toronto's rising rents could mean thousands more visits to food banks than usual.
Zelensky Asks Trudeau to ‘Imagine the CN Tower Being Hit by Russian Bombs'
In an address to the Canadian Parliament this morning, Ukraine's president urged Canadians to imagine Russian bombs falling on iconic national landmarks.
This Canadian Clinic Uses Ketamine and Other Psychedelics to Treat Mental Health Issues
Field Trip Health offers psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, citing the many benefits psychedelics and ketamine have on mental health patients.