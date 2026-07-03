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These are the best LA rap songs of all time, featuring classics from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, and more.Complex
Music
DJ Quik Threatens Keefe D With Legal Action After Being Accused of Involvement in the Notorious B.I.G.’s Death
DJ Quik is understandably "feeling real litigious" after new accusations from Keefe D, who says Quik was involved in the Notorious B.I.G.’s murder.tara mahadevan
How do these lists match up to yours?Steve Duck
He's made hits for everybody from 2Pac to Tony! Toni! Toné!—and worked behind the scenes on smashes like 50 Cent's "In Da Club." Is Quik the most slept-on producer in hip-hop?OrNah