DJ Quik

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: DJ Quik performs onstage during BET Experience - The Roots Presents: Class of '95 at Hollywood Bowl on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

DJ Quik Says His Incarcerated Son 'Made a Mistake' in 2022 Shooting

The West Coast rapper-producer said his incarcerated son, David Marvin Blake Jr., is "holding his head up" after being convicted of murder.

Jaelani Turner-Williams10 days ago
DJ Quik.
Music

DJ Quik's Son Handed 15 Years to Life for Fatal Shooting

The judge described the case as "deeply tragic," and told David Marvin Blake Jr. that "a single moment does not define a person's entire life."

Mark Elibert139 days ago
DJ Quik
Music

DJ Quik's Son Convicted of Second-Degree Murder, Faces 40 Years in Prison

David Marvin Blake Jr. was found guilty of killing Julio Moises Cardoza Jr. in a 2022 shooting.

tara mahadevan224 days ago
DJ Quik and Dr. Dre
Music

DJ Quik Co-Signs Fan's Take That He's 'Who Everyone Thinks Dr. Dre Is'

Quik has previously opened up about believing that he's on Dre's level.

Trey Alston360 days ago
A man in a plaid shirt stands in front of a promotional backdrop at an event
Music

Warren G Details Tense Confrontation With Stranger in Vancouver Who 'Basically Banged on Me'

The Long Beach rapper is in Vancouver for his Cali to Canada Tour with Snoop Dogg and DJ Quik.

tara mahadevan753 days ago
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DJ Quik and the late Michael Jackson in a splice image
Music

DJ Quik Says Michael Jackson Once Had Him Face the Wall to Avoid Eye Contact

On the 'All the Smoke' podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, DJ Quik revealed that Michael Jackson once told him to face the wall to avoid eye contact.

Joe Price1221 days ago
DJ Quik attends 2019 A3C Festival & Conference at Atlanta convention Center
Music

DJ Quik Says His Mom Stopped Him From Joining Suge Knight on Day of 2Pac's Shooting

The rapper shared the anecdote in a recent interview: "My mom was so gangster. She made Suge and them leave when they tried to get me to come with them."

Joshua Espinoza1583 days ago
Vince Staples performing at 2019 Adult Swim Fest
Music

Vince Staples Photographed in Studio With DJ Quik After Hinting That His Next Album Is Done

Just days after hinting that his next album is close to completion, Vince Staples was photographed in the studio with legendary Compton artist DJ Quik.

Brad Callas1654 days ago
DJ Quik
Music

DJ Quik on Laura Ingraham's Disrespectful Nipsey Hussle Comments: 'Let Her Eat Crow'

The Game and Justin Bieber, in particular, took a far harder stance with Ingraham.

Joe Price2645 days ago
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Music

Fifteen Years After His Original Puff Puff Pass Tour, Snoop Dogg Announces Part 2

Snoop Dogg announces his new Puff Puff Pass Tour Part 2.

Chris Mench3564 days ago
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Music

Here's A Snippet From Dr. Dre's New Album

Beats By Dre lets loose a new snippet of Dr. Dre's upcoming album.

Jay Balfour3999 days ago
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Music

DJ Quik Ages to Perfection on "The Midnight Life"

Quik avoids the pitfalls of veteran rappers getting older in the rap game.

B.J. Steiner4289 days ago
Music

Listen to DJ Quik's "Pet Sematary"

DJ Quik attempts to ressurect Gangsta Rap from the dead.

Justin Davis4308 days ago
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