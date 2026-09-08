B.J. Steiner
Latest Stories
The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs
The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.
The Boy In Da Corner All Grown Up: An Interview With Dizzee Rascal
Dizzee Rascal looks back on his seminal debut album 13 years later.
Marvel's 'Civil War' Comic Series Might Have Been Their Worst Idea
A comic book fanatic reexamines the 'Civil War' series—and faces some hard truths.
Remembering Sean Price, Beloved Rapper, Respected Lyricist, and Brownsville's Finest
The legendary Brooklyn rapper passed away this morning. He was 43.
Review: Snoop Dogg’s Funky New Album, 'Bush,' Is Pure, Pop Pleasure
Pharrell brings a shiny veneer to Snoop's solid pop album.
Review: Raekwon Is Caught in a Mess Between Old and New Sounds on His Latest Album, 'F.I.L.A.'
Raekwon's 'Fly International Luxurious Art' suggests he's not fit to lead the Wu-Tang Clan either.
Review: Curren$y Enjoys the Good Life Without the Existential Crisis on 'Pilot Talk 3'
On his third installment of the 'Pilot Talk' series, Spitta is unafraid to live the life of a rapper.
Sports, Politics & Entertainment: Modern Fandom and The WWE
The truth and the politics of being a modern fan of the WWE.
Kevin Gates Exposes More Raw Emotional Truths on His Latest Mixtape, "Luca Brasi 2"
The Louisiana rapper follows 2013's "The Luca Brasi Story" with a furious new tape co-hosted by DJ Drama.
Ghostface Killah Delivers His Best Album in a Decade
Ghostface returns to his old neighborhood to save it from corruption on his latest album.
Rap Albums That Got Shelved Into Oblivion
Don't hold your breath for these albums.
A Listener's Guide to Killer Mike and El-P
From Dungeon Family and Rawkus Records to the Purple Ribbon All-Stars and Definitive Jux.
DJ Quik Ages to Perfection on "The Midnight Life"
Quik avoids the pitfalls of veteran rappers getting older in the rap game.
The Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told: A Look at Pimp Rap Through the Years
Pimp Rap is going extinct. We take a look at the forefathers and highlight those keeping it alive.