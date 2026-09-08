B.J. Steiner Portrait

B.J. Steiner

Joined October 2014 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

Four album covers on a red brick background: Jay-Z's "The Blueprint 3," 50 Cent's "Get Rich or Die Tryin'," The Diplomats' "Diplomatic Immunity," and Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy." The albums feature some of the greatest New York City rap songs of all time.

The 100 Best New York City Rap Songs

The New York Knicks have restored the feeling. So here's the 100 best New York City rap songs of all time, with classics from Nas, Biggie, Jay-Z, Wu-Tang, Mobb Deep, Cardi B, Pop Smoke, and more.

B.J. Steiner87 days ago
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The Boy In Da Corner All Grown Up: An Interview With Dizzee Rascal

Dizzee Rascal looks back on his seminal debut album 13 years later.

B.J. Steiner3786 days ago
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Marvel's 'Civil War' Comic Series Might Have Been Their Worst Idea

A comic book fanatic reexamines the 'Civil War' series—and faces some hard truths.

B.J. Steiner3790 days ago
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Remembering Sean Price, Beloved Rapper, Respected Lyricist, and Brownsville's Finest

The legendary Brooklyn rapper passed away this morning. He was 43.

B.J. Steiner4058 days ago
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Review: Snoop Dogg’s Funky New Album, 'Bush,' Is Pure, Pop Pleasure

Pharrell brings a shiny veneer to Snoop's solid pop album.

B.J. Steiner4144 days ago
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Review: Raekwon Is Caught in a Mess Between Old and New Sounds on His Latest Album, 'F.I.L.A.'

Raekwon's 'Fly International Luxurious Art' suggests he's not fit to lead the Wu-Tang Clan either.

B.J. Steiner4160 days ago
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Review: Curren$y Enjoys the Good Life Without the Existential Crisis on 'Pilot Talk 3'

On his third installment of the 'Pilot Talk' series, Spitta is unafraid to live the life of a rapper.

B.J. Steiner4180 days ago
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Sports, Politics & Entertainment: Modern Fandom and The WWE

The truth and the politics of being a modern fan of the WWE.

B.J. Steiner4247 days ago
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Kevin Gates Exposes More Raw Emotional Truths on His Latest Mixtape, "Luca Brasi 2"

The Louisiana rapper follows 2013's "The Luca Brasi Story" with a furious new tape co-hosted by DJ Drama.

B.J. Steiner4286 days ago
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Ghostface Killah Delivers His Best Album in a Decade

Ghostface returns to his old neighborhood to save it from corruption on his latest album.

B.J. Steiner4294 days ago
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Rap Albums That Got Shelved Into Oblivion

Don't hold your breath for these albums.

B.J. Steiner4323 days ago
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A Listener's Guide to Killer Mike and El-P

From Dungeon Family and Rawkus Records to the Purple Ribbon All-Stars and Definitive Jux.

B.J. Steiner4337 days ago
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DJ Quik Ages to Perfection on "The Midnight Life"

Quik avoids the pitfalls of veteran rappers getting older in the rap game.

B.J. Steiner4350 days ago
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The Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told: A Look at Pimp Rap Through the Years

Pimp Rap is going extinct. We take a look at the forefathers and highlight those keeping it alive.

B.J. Steiner4353 days ago

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