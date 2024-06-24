Warren G Details Tense Confrontation With Stranger in Vancouver Who 'Basically Banged on Me'

Warren G ran into some trouble while on his Cali to Canada Tour.
The Long Beach native took to Instagram over the weekend to share an uneasy confrontation he had with a stranger in Vancouver, British Columbia.
“I’m out here, it’s a trip. Outside in the streets of Vancouver, it’s pretty rough around here. Everywhere ain’t peaches and cream. You know, being from the States, we think that there ain’t places that are rough, but it’s rough everywhere,” he said.
“It’s drugs everywhere, gang shit everywhere. I was just down the street, a muthafucka damn near basically banged on me.”
He then described how he didn’t let the stranger intimidate him and he stood his ground. “I told him, ‘I ain’t from out here, muthafucka. You got me fucked up.’ He fixed it fast. He realized I wasn’t from out here,” Warren explained.
“I had to check him real quick, but hey, it’s all good. I ain’t about that, but I ain’t gonna let a muthafucka try to mash on me at the same time.”
The Cali to Canada Tour took him, Snoop Dogg, and DJ Quik up to Vancouver, as well as Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto, Winnipeg, and Calgary. The trio kicked off their venture on June 3 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with it concluding on June 25 in Vancouver.