DJ Quik Says His Incarcerated Son 'Made a Mistake' in 2022 Shooting

Rapper and producer DJ Quik is giving his son, David “Lil Dave'“ Marvin Blake Jr., full support months after he was sentenced to 15 years to life for a fatal 2022 drive-by shooting. The West Coast rap legend spoke about his son on the Tuesday (July 7) episode of The Shade Room Live around the 15-minute mark of the video below. Quik began by saying that his son, 31, is “hanging in there” and is “built for it.” “He know he's been put in a position to where he was scapegoat. If y'all would have been in the court with us while we were watching this trial play out … It was a lot of madness,” he continued.

Quik added that an appeal is being filed for his son, and Blake is “holding his head up” and receiving moral support from his mother and sister. “I'm a little bit too emotional to be in public because when people ask me about it in public, I don't respond with [kindness],” Quik warned. “And I'm not going to apologize for that. Stop asking me about my son in public.” The rapper, 56, added that his son has “already accepted what happened” and will carry out his sentence with accountability. “Like everybody else, he made a mistake, just like the judge said. She said, ‘I commend you for going 27 years without having no police interaction,’” Quik continued. “Period. He was raised right. He just made a mistake.” The rapper then pointed to Compton City Councilman Isaac Galvan, whom he called a “criminal council member.” Quik said Blake ignored his warnings about the politician, whom he claims robbed him of $7,700 at a casino event.