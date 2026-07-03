DJ Carnage

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Gordo and Drake
Music

Gordo Says He Knew Drake Was Dropping 2 Albums at Once, But Third One Was a Surprise

The producer worked on the music for over a year without knowing a triple release was coming.

tara mahadevan60 days ago
DJ Mustard in a red cap and blue hoodie, and Carnage in sunglasses and a black shirt with skulls, both wearing chains.
Music

Mustard and Gordo Feud Heats Up With Social Media Back and Forth

The war of words between Mustad and Gordo continued to play out on social media.

Mark Elibert452 days ago
Two men are pictured side by side. The one on the left wears red sunglasses and a black jacket. The one on the right wears glasses and a patterned sweater.
Music

Gordo Says Mustard Unfollowed Him: 'Headlining Chella Must of Got to His Head'

Gordo claimed Mustard's headlining set at Coachella must have inflated his ego.

Mark Elibert459 days ago
DJ Carnage wearing sunglasses and a patterned jacket, smiling. Kendrick Lamar in a black jacket and white shirt, looking focused.
Music

Drake Producer Gordo Says It’s 'Time to Get to Work’ After Kendrick Lamar Drops ‘GNX’

Gordo worked with Drake on several projects, including 'Honestly, Nevermind' and 'For All The Dogs.'

Mark Elibert603 days ago
Southside wearing a jacket with patches and sunglasses at an event. Drake in a denim jacket and chain necklace at a sports arena
Music

Gordo Thinks People Will ‘Appreciate’ Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' Like Kanye's '808s & Heartbreak' in a Few Years

The producer said house music has been as big as its ever been and Drizzy played a role in that.

Mark Elibert773 days ago
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Photo of Gordo f.k.a. Carnage performing
Music

Gordo Shares How He Crafted Beat for Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' Cut "Sticky"

Fresh off producing five songs on Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind,' Gordo, who works under the house alias Gordo, is breaking down how he made the "Sticky" beat.

Brad Callas1478 days ago
Photo of Gordo f.k.a. Carnage performing
Music

Carnage Announces Retirement, Shares Final Show Dates: 'Carnage Has Been Put to Rest and Is Officially Dead'

In an extended statement, Carnage thanked fans for their support throughout his career, noting these shows will serve as his journey's "grand finale."

Trace William Cowen1534 days ago
Drake attends the UK Premiere of "Top Boy"
Music

Drake Playfully Claps Back at Carnage Over DJ Khaled Comment

Drizzy couldn't just sit back and have his style choices compared to the Father of Asahd.

Xavier Hamilton2476 days ago
Carnage
Music

Premiere: Pia Mia Connects With Gunna and Carnage for New Collab "Don't Get Me Started"

Pia Mia shares her smooth collaboration with ATL phenom Gunna and DJ/producer Carnage.

edwinortiz2482 days ago
DJ Carnage "Letting People Go"
Music

Carnage Highlights His Family's Immigration Story in "Letting People Go" Video

Carnage: "I wanted to share it with all of you to prove as immigrants anything is possible."

Khal2648 days ago
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DJ Carnage
Music

Carnage and Lil Uzi Vert Are Reuniting 'for the Culture'

No word on what exactly the collaboration will be.

Joshua Espinoza3047 days ago
lil pump carnage ishine official artwork
Music

Lil Pump Connects With Carnage for New Banger "i Shyne"

Lil Pump and Carnage came with the heat.

Eric Skelton3103 days ago
Lil Pump
Music

This New Lil Pump and DJ Carnage Collab Sounds Like a Banger

This sounds like it could be another hit for the "Gucci Gang" rapper.

Joe Price3117 days ago
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Carnage
Music

Carnage on Young Thug Collab Project: ''Young Martha' Is About to Be the New 'Slime Season''

Carnage talks about his new EP with Young Thug and what they have in store for the future.

edwinortiz3222 days ago
liger
Music

Young Thug and Carnage Drop New Collab "Liger"

Thugger wants a liger, not a tiger.

Trace William Cowen3222 days ago

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