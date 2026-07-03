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Gordo and Drake
Music

Gordo Says He Knew Drake Was Dropping 2 Albums at Once, But Third One Was a Surprise

The producer worked on the music for over a year without knowing a triple release was coming.

tara mahadevan60 days ago
Drake at Lollapalooza Chile
Music

Drake Hit With Copyright Lawsuit Over Uncleared Sample On "Calling My Name"

Ghanaian artist Obrafour is hitting Drake with a lawsuit over an uncleared sample that the latter used in “Calling My Name,” a song on his 2022 album.

Louis Pavlakos1185 days ago
Photo of Gordo f.k.a. Carnage performing
Music

Gordo Shares How He Crafted Beat for Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' Cut "Sticky"

Fresh off producing five songs on Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind,' Gordo, who works under the house alias Gordo, is breaking down how he made the "Sticky" beat.

Brad Callas1478 days ago
Photo of Gordo f.k.a. Carnage performing
Music

Carnage Announces Retirement, Shares Final Show Dates: 'Carnage Has Been Put to Rest and Is Officially Dead'

In an extended statement, Carnage thanked fans for their support throughout his career, noting these shows will serve as his journey's "grand finale."

Trace William Cowen1534 days ago
Tom Hardy
Pop Culture

'Venom' Sequel 'Let There Be Carnage' Shifts Release Date to Summer 2021

The sequel was originally slated for this October.

Trace William Cowen2279 days ago
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hella neck
Music

Carnage Connects With Tyga, Takeoff, and Shoreline Mafia for "Hella Neck" Video

"Hella Neck" is Carnage's first release of the year.

tara mahadevan2381 days ago
Carnage
Music

Premiere: Pia Mia Connects With Gunna and Carnage for New Collab "Don't Get Me Started"

Pia Mia shares her smooth collaboration with ATL phenom Gunna and DJ/producer Carnage.

edwinortiz2482 days ago
Pusha T
Music

Livestream the Greatest Day Ever! Festival f/ Performances by Pusha-T, Lil Baby, and More

The two-day event kicks off Saturday at Coney Island.

Joshua Espinoza2562 days ago
Drake
Music

Drake Responds to Carnage's 'Fake Abs' Comment

Drizzy couldn't help but bring up Carnage's "wifey."

Joshua Espinoza2620 days ago
Unusual Suspects Tour
Music

Gucci Mane, Carnage, Smokepurpp Announce Unusual Suspects Tour

The artists will kick off the North American trek Nov. 7 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets go on sale this weekend.

Joshua Espinoza2852 days ago
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Borgore ft. Gucci Mane and THIRTY RACK "MOP"
Music

Premiere: Borgore Recruits Gucci Mane and THIRTY RACK for New Banger "MOP"

For his latest single, Borgore calls on Gucci Mane and THIRTY RACK (a.k.a. DJ Carnage) to properly beast over his latest track.

Khal2858 days ago
Woody Harrelson
Pop Culture

Woody Harrelson May Play the Ultra-Vicious Carnage to Tom Hardy's Very Scary Venom

Rumor has it Harrelson will be playing the red-and-black villain.

Victoria L. Johnson3028 days ago
Takeoff
Music

It Sounds Like Takeoff and Carnage Have a Joint Mixtape Headed Our Way

Carnage announced the upcoming project on social media.

Joshua Espinoza3095 days ago
Carnage
Music

Carnage on Young Thug Collab Project: ''Young Martha' Is About to Be the New 'Slime Season''

Carnage talks about his new EP with Young Thug and what they have in store for the future.

edwinortiz3222 days ago
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liger
Music

Young Thug and Carnage Drop New Collab "Liger"

Thugger wants a liger, not a tiger.

Trace William Cowen3222 days ago

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