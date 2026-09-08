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Don Diablo Chronicles His 2014, Track-By-Track
While we know that the music that many of our favorite producers usually has some kind of back story to it, it's not often that we get to hear their s
Danny Howard Predicts Which Producers Will Own 2015
While the end of any year is spent reflecting on the previous 12 months, it's also a good time to look ahead. Many people get their resolutions in order, but we love to take a look at the producers who made waves and are set to really take over the next 12 months. We also love getting suggestions from outside sources, and who better to call on that Danny Howard, the Blackpool-based host of BBC Radio 1's Dance Anthems?!
CLUBJERSEY Awards 2014: Best Original
The diversity of the tracks on this list just lend to how strong the Jersey club scene is at the moment. All of the tracks could each represent a sub-
Das Kapital Walks Us Through His Favorite Dark Discos
During the summer of 2013, we highlighted some of the brightest electronic acts in South Africa, and Cape Town's own Das Kapital graced the list in st
CLUBJERSEY Awards 2014: The Best Bets of 2015
The Best Bet category is for producers who we think will be primed to take 2015 by storm. This might mean that during 2014 they had one or two big tracks, however had not found consistency with their releases, or maybe their mixes were lacking a bit of a polish. Let’s hope everybody in this list discovers a sound they are comfortable with and they stay consistent throughout next year!
10 Things You Didn't Know About Arty
Arty is a producer that's really been on the rise in the scene; the last five years have seen him going from having tunes dropped by Armin van Buuren
DAD Mix 118: LTGL
Belgium’s LTGL (Living The Good Life), born Ashley Morgan, has to be one of the most interesting and daring new artists we’ve come up on in a long
Trippy Turtle In Conversation With Join The Studio
On March 14th, 2013 a mysterious Jersey club track called “Get Up On It” was uploaded by SoundCloud user Trippy Turtle. On March 20th the track wa
Trap Lord: UZ's 10 Best Tracks
While the trap bubble in EDM seems to have blown up (and deflated), it's crazy to think that it's really only a few years old. And while Flosstradamus
Krome Angels is Ready to Get "Sexy, Freaky, Nasty!"
If there's one constant at DAD, it's that we love getting introduced to new sounds. Sometimes, all we need is a peg - in the case of Krome Angels, it'
50 More Under 5000
Recently, we took the time out to highlight 50 dope producers who (at the time) were sitting under 5000 SoundCloud followers. We couldn't help it; if
Artists to Listen to If You Like TNGHT
We're in an interesting time when it comes to the trap/bass music scene right now. Back in 2012, not only was "trap" blowing up in the EDM scene, but
50 Under 5000
Across the globe, there are an unimaginable amount of wonderful people making magical music that will stand the the test of time. But the mainstream market is small and specific, and we're bored with it, quite honestly. There is a new wave of artists that are ready to elbow their way to the top, and the OG's that never quite figured out how important social media is (or how to maximize it) are still swinging.
The Do Androids Dance Staff Lists Their Favorite Albums of 2013
A few weeks back we hit you with our Best Albums of 2013 list. While that list obviously takes into account all of our personal preferences, everythin
Five Tracks: DJ Rashad
This week's Five Tracks is moving a bit differently. Back in October, we spoke with DJ Rashad before the release of his brilliant album Double Cup. Du
Hidden Gems
This week's Hidden Gems? Pretty cotdamn stacked if we do say so ourselves. This holiday season has us working overtime, but we're not that lost to where we can't give you that heat. This week features a wide variety of sounds, from artistic themes and a bunch of new school updates of old(er) tunes to some enticing originals. All styles and flavors. Grab your magnifying glass and check these out.
The Best NYE 2014 Blowouts in America
If there's one thing you don't want to be doing, it's sitting at home chilling on NYE, right? If you love dance music, NYE might be one of the best ni
When Beats Aren't Enough: Producers Singing on Their Own Tracks
DJs are known to speak with their hands. Producers, on the other hand, tend to create what they can't express through words with their sounds, and in