DJ Mayhem

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For the past two years, there's been a word, an iconic American EDM phrase, that's been largely missing from significant mention in the conversation regarding dance's mainstream American presence: dubstep. Once only the domain of the south London underground, when the sound's global reach found its way into the American mainstream, the sound may have found another significant home, a place where more prodigious growth for the genre could occur.
marcuskdowling
We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd

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