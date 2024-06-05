Gordo Thinks People Will ‘Appreciate’ Drake's 'Honestly, Nevermind' Like Kanye's '808s & Heartbreak' in a Few Years

Gordo thinks Drake's Honestly, Nevermind will be viewed as a classic, in the same way people viewed Kanye West's 808s & Heartbreak.

In his latest interview with Complex, the DJ reflected on the upcoming two-year anniversary of Drake's seventh studio album. In the process, he claimed that Honestly, Nevermind pushed more people to embrace house music especially when songs like Lil Uzi Vert's "I Wanna Rock" became hit records. According to Gordo, Honestly, Nevermind will be remembered as a game-changing album in the same vein as Ye's fourth studio album.

"We all know that when Drake does something, everyone follows. Kanye does something, everyone follows. There's a couple people who when they do something, everyone follows," said Gordo. "And that album, I feel like everyone ended up following, and people who don't know house music and don't know that type of vibe, especially the Afro-House vibe that was on that album, is the most popular shit out right now."

He added, "We were way early on it and now I think people are going to appreciate it like 808s & Heartbreak. People didn't get that when it first came out, and now they look back and it's like, "Wow, it started a whole wave."

Kanye's 808s & Heartbreak was released in November 2008 and was a major artistic departure from the Chicago rapper's previous hip-hop records. He sang his verses using Auto-Tune and used an array of minimalistic production that would change the landscape of hip-hop.

After its release, several rappers used more melodies and thematic elements heard on Ye's album. 808s & Heartbreak debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and sold 450,000 copies in its first week. It also landed on several prominent lists, such as Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list.