Demar Derozan

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Basketball player in a Sacramento Kings jersey on the court, with visible tattoos and braided hair.
Sports

DeMar DeRozan Gets Into Altercation at a Sushi Restaurant

DeRozan was sitting at a table when a random person shoved a phone in his face.

Mark Elibert454 days ago
Drake in a plaid shirt and cap at a Netflix event; performing on stage with a crowd and lights in the background.
Sports

Sacramento Kings Playfully Respond to Video of Drake Spiking DeMar DeRozan Jersey During Show

The Raptors alum made a cameo in Kendrick's "Not Like Us" video.

Trace William Cowen514 days ago
Drake and DeMar DeRozan
Sports

Drake Trashes DeMar DeRozan Jersey Onstage

It seems like they're still on bad terms.

Trey Alston516 days ago
Malika Andrews at an event.
Sports

Malika Andrews on ‘Untrue’ Criticisms of Her Coverage of Black Players

The ESPN host said she's not out to get these Black athletes and is just reporting the facts.

Mark Elibert578 days ago
(L) DeMar DeRozan in a Kings jersey smiles. (R) Kendrick Lamar with a necklace looks serious.
Music

DeMar DeRozan Teases He Was 'Tipped Off' to Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX'

The six-time NBA All-Star seemingly chose K.Dot's side in the beef with Drake.

Mark Elibert602 days ago
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Joe Budden on Drake vs. DeRozan beef
Music

Joe Budden Criticizes Drake's Handling of DeMar DeRozan Feud: 'You a B*tch'

Budden and his crew weighed in on the feud after Drake was seen taunting DeRozan at a Raptor-Kings game.

Joshua Espinoza617 days ago
Vivek Ranadive
Sports

Sacramento Kings Owner Wears “Not Like Us” Shirt After Drake and DeMar DeRozan Trade Barbs

Drizzy dissed DeRozan multiple times on Saturday during the Kings and Raptors' game.

tara mahadevan618 days ago
Drake smiling and greeting DeMar DeRozan, wearing a Toronto Raptors jersey, at a basketball game.
Sports

Drake and DeMar DeRozan: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The former Toronto Raptor was once cool with Drake, but things have changed in recent months once DeRozan aligned with Kendrick Lamar.

Mark Elibert620 days ago
Chad Ochocino, Shannon Sharpe, Drake, and DeMar DeRozan in a split image.
Sports

Shannon Sharpe and Ochocinco Think Drake Trash Talking DeMar DeRozan Hints at ‘War Part Two’ in Kendrick Beef

Sharpe suggested that he knew Drake would "feel some type of way" after DeRozan was on stage with K Dot.

Joe Price621 days ago
Basketball playerDeMar DeRozan dribbles on court; Drake sits courtside in black attire, watching the game.
Sports

Drake Clowns DeMar DeRozan, Threatens To Pull Down His Jersey if It's Retired

DeRozan, a Compton native, appeared in the video for Kendrick Lamar's viral Drake diss "Not Like Us"

Jade Gomez622 days ago
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DeMar DeRozan and Drake, both smiling, wearing casual attire at a public event. DeMar sports a cap and gold chain, while Drake has braided hair
Sports

Demar DeRozan Insists Drake Is ‘Still My Man’ After "Not Like Us" Video Cameo and Pop Out Concert Appearance

The six-time NBA All-Star stated K. Dot is like "family" earlier this month.

Mark Elibert724 days ago
NBA player DeMar DeRozan dribbling the basketball while wearing his Chicago Bulls jersey, number 11, during a game
Sports

DeMar DeRozan Made a Cameo in "Not Like Us" Video Because Kendrick Is ‘Basically Family’

The newly-signed Sacramento Kings star also showed up during Kendrick Lamar's recent Los Angeles concert.

Joe Price738 days ago
Adults and children standing in front of a wall with framed photos. The man wears a hoodie and cap; the woman wears a sleeveless top and jacket
Music

Kendrick Lamar's Family and Dave Free Make Cameos in "Not Like Us" Video

The cameos come after Drake alleged Kendrick's wife had an affair with Free.

Jose Martinez743 days ago
LeBron James sitting courtside in a black hoodie; Kendrick Lamar performing on stage wearing a black jacket and pink pants
Sports

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Rick Ross, and More Attend Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' Concert

Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, YG, Mustard and more took the stage ahead of Kendrick.

Jose Martinez758 days ago
Sports

The Internet Reacts To The Toronto Raptors Losing Out On Damian Lillard

Many weren't pleased about the Raptors' inability to land the long-coveted star.

Louis Pavlakos1024 days ago
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Demar Derozan against the Heat
Sports

DeMar DeRozan Talks About Moment LeBron James Ended His Time With the Raptors: 'That One Haunts Me'

It’s been a few years since DeMar DeRozan was a Toronto Raptor but the way in which his time with the team ended still haunts him to this day.

Louis Pavlakos1159 days ago
Drake at Lollapalooza Chile
Sports

Radio Host Says Drake No-Show to Blame for Raptors Loss: 'That’s On Drake, Really'

In the aftermath of the Raptors’ loss to the Chicago Bulls last night, Pat Boyle of CBS Sports Radio directly blamed Drake: 'That’s on Drake, really.'

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago
demar derozan chicago bulls
Sports

DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Yelling at the Free Throw Line May Have Cost the Toronto Raptors a Playoff Berth

Fighting for a chance at the eighth seed, the Raptors had to beat the Chicago Bulls before they could face the Miami Heat in a battle for the final playoff spot

Louis Pavlakos1192 days ago

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