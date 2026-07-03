De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox is the starting point guard for the San Antonio Spurs and was selected fifth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft following a standout season at the University of Kentucky. He was born on December 20, 1997, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for his elite speed and agility, Fox ranks among the fastest players in the NBA, using his quickness to excel as both a primary playmaker and scorer. His explosive first step and ability to navigate through traffic make him a constant threat in transition and on aggressive drives to the basket. Fox’s defining feature is his ability to break down defenses with relentless drives and fast breaks, rather than relying heavily on perimeter shooting. This style has been central to the Spurs’ fast-paced offensive identity, helping reshape the team’s approach during their rebuild. Fans and analysts recognize Fox as a dynamic playmaker whose combination of speed and ball control anchors San Antonio’s push toward playoff contention.

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Jaylen Brown reacts to a call during a New York Knicks-Boston Celtics game from March 2025.
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NBA Trade Rumors: Jaylen Brown To Trail Blazers, Spurs, Or Jazz?

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Matt Burke57 days ago
Under Armour Curry Fox 2
Sneakers

De'Aaron Fox's Under Armour Curry Fox 2 Releases This Week

Here's where to buy the Under Armour Curry Fox 2.

Victor Deng334 days ago
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Cury Brand Fox 1 'Banzito'
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De'Aaron Fox's Favorite Taco Truck Inspires This Fox 1

Here's where you can buy the 'Banzitos' Fox 1.

Victor Deng556 days ago
Under Armour Curry Fox 1
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His Curry Fox 1 brings back memories of Fox's days playing AAU basketball in Under Armour.

Matt Welty604 days ago
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De'Aaron Fox's First Signature Shoe Drops in December

Here's how to buy the Curry Brand Fox 1.

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De'Aaron Fox Becomes First Player to Sign with Curry Brand

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Brandon Richard997 days ago
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Jose Martinez1144 days ago
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De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings
Sports

De'Aaron Fox's Father Weighs In on Marvin Bagley III's Tension With Kings: 'Trade Him'

Fox's tweet comes after Bagley's father took direct aim at the organization. On Saturday, Marvin Jr. bashed the Kings for not letting his son flourish.

Xavier Hamilton2021 days ago
De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings shoots the ball
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De'Aaron Fox Responds to Amin Elhassan's Ja Morant Comparison

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Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Pregame' Pair
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Victor Deng2272 days ago

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