De'Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox is the starting point guard for the San Antonio Spurs and was selected fifth overall in the 2017 NBA Draft following a standout season at the University of Kentucky. He was born on December 20, 1997, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Known for his elite speed and agility, Fox ranks among the fastest players in the NBA, using his quickness to excel as both a primary playmaker and scorer. His explosive first step and ability to navigate through traffic make him a constant threat in transition and on aggressive drives to the basket. Fox’s defining feature is his ability to break down defenses with relentless drives and fast breaks, rather than relying heavily on perimeter shooting. This style has been central to the Spurs’ fast-paced offensive identity, helping reshape the team’s approach during their rebuild. Fans and analysts recognize Fox as a dynamic playmaker whose combination of speed and ball control anchors San Antonio’s push toward playoff contention.