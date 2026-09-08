Jose Martinez
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Kendrick Lamar's Family and Dave Free Make Cameos in "Not Like Us" Video
The cameos come after Drake alleged Kendrick's wife had an affair with Free.
Larry June Reflects on Performing in Front of Less Than 5 People: 'I Gave It My All'
"I kinda force fed it a little bit, but it was all I had," he recalls in a new interview with 'Million Dollar Worth of Game.'
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Rick Ross, and More Attend Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' Concert
Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, YG, Mustard and more took the stage ahead of Kendrick.
Merch Seemingly Referencing Drake Beef and New Ho King Restaurant Spotted at Kendrick Lamar Concert
The Toronto establishment was mentioned in the Compton rapper's Drake diss song "Euphoria."
LeBron James Is Now a Top 1,000 ‘Madden’ Player Because Anthony Davis Kept Beating Him
LeBron plays 15 to 20 games every day, according to AD.
Drake Joins Snowd4y on Plain White T's Remix "Wah Gwan Delilah"
Plain White T's released the original song in 2006.
Monica McNutt Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over Lack of WNBA Coverage on 'First Take'
Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Clark has sparked plenty of discussion.
Singer Jon Bellion Reveals Alleged Pitfalls of His Former Deal With Live Nation
He eventually bought his way out of his contract.
Hayden Hopkins Denies Report Saying Raiders Owner Mark Davis Is the Father of Her Child: ‘Wildly Untrue’
"I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since," she shared on her IG Stories.
DJ Was Allegedly Kicked Out of Toronto Club and Denied Payment After Playing Kendrick's Drake Diss "Not Like Us"
"Not Like Us" is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Metro Boomin Says He’s ‘Cooking Up’ New Music With The Weekend: ‘That’s Family’
The singer appeared on four songs off the collab albums 'We Don't Trust You' and 'We Still Don't Trust You.'
Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out About 'Getting Kicked Out of Show Business' on Stand-Up Tour
The comedian's special will air on Netflix in the fall.
76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. Crashes Lamborghini Hours After Stunning Game 2 Loss to Knicks
New York scored eight points in the final 27 seconds to defeat Philadelphia.