Jose Martinez Portrait

Jose Martinez

Joined July 2023 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

Adults and children standing in front of a wall with framed photos. The man wears a hoodie and cap; the woman wears a sleeveless top and jacket

Kendrick Lamar's Family and Dave Free Make Cameos in "Not Like Us" Video

The cameos come after Drake alleged Kendrick's wife had an affair with Free.

Jose Martinez805 days ago
Man with tattoos performing on stage, wearing sunglasses, a bucket hat, and a white shirt

Larry June Reflects on Performing in Front of Less Than 5 People: 'I Gave It My All'

"I kinda force fed it a little bit, but it was all I had," he recalls in a new interview with 'Million Dollar Worth of Game.'

Jose Martinez805 days ago
LeBron James sitting courtside in a black hoodie; Kendrick Lamar performing on stage wearing a black jacket and pink pants

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Rick Ross, and More Attend Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' Concert

Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, YG, Mustard and more took the stage ahead of Kendrick.

Jose Martinez820 days ago
A person wearing a blue jacket, white shirt, blue LA cap, and sunglasses sings into a microphone on stage

Merch Seemingly Referencing Drake Beef and New Ho King Restaurant Spotted at Kendrick Lamar Concert

The Toronto establishment was mentioned in the Compton rapper's Drake diss song "Euphoria."

Jose Martinez820 days ago
LeBron James and Anthony Davis stand on the basketball court during a game, with a crowd in the background

LeBron James Is Now a Top 1,000 ‘Madden’ Player Because Anthony Davis Kept Beating Him

LeBron plays 15 to 20 games every day, according to AD.

Jose Martinez822 days ago
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Drake performs on stage, wearing a black T-shirt, diamond necklace, and braided hairstyle, holding a microphone

Drake Joins Snowd4y on Plain White T's Remix "Wah Gwan Delilah"

Plain White T's released the original song in 2006.

Jose Martinez836 days ago
Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim, and Monica McNutt discuss a WNBA foul on Caitlin Clark. Text below reads: "WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Sky's Cheyenne Parker."

Monica McNutt Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over Lack of WNBA Coverage on 'First Take'

Chennedy Carter's hard foul on Caitlin Clark has sparked plenty of discussion.

Jose Martinez836 days ago
Person with short, curly hair and beard, wearing gold hoops and a black outfit, stands in front of a musical-themed backdrop

Singer Jon Bellion Reveals Alleged Pitfalls of His Former Deal With Live Nation

He eventually bought his way out of his contract.

Jose Martinez843 days ago
Image split in two: on the left, an unidentified woman in a beachwear outfit showing bare midriff stands on a beach. On the right, an unidentified man in a white blazer and casual pants walks near a basketball court

Hayden Hopkins Denies Report Saying Raiders Owner Mark Davis Is the Father of Her Child: ‘Wildly Untrue’

"I was pictured sitting next to him at a game in 2022 and have endured false rumors of a romantic relationship since," she shared on her IG Stories.

Jose Martinez843 days ago
Drake in a blue jacket and Kendrick Lamar in a dark suit with a chain necklace

DJ Was Allegedly Kicked Out of Toronto Club and Denied Payment After Playing Kendrick's Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

"Not Like Us" is currently No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Jose Martinez843 days ago
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Metro Boomin and The Weeknd in a side-by-side photo. Metro Boomin wears a cap, necklace, and patterned shirt. The Weeknd wears a jacket and has a beard

Metro Boomin Says He’s ‘Cooking Up’ New Music With The Weekend: ‘That’s Family’

The singer appeared on four songs off the collab albums 'We Don't Trust You' and 'We Still Don't Trust You.'

Jose Martinez847 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres smiling in a jacket and shirt, with a blue backdrop

Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out About 'Getting Kicked Out of Show Business' on Stand-Up Tour

The comedian's special will air on Netflix in the fall.

Jose Martinez875 days ago
Basketball player on the court wearing mouthguard and team uniform, looking focused during a game

76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr. Crashes Lamborghini Hours After Stunning Game 2 Loss to Knicks

New York scored eight points in the final 27 seconds to defeat Philadelphia.

Jose Martinez875 days ago

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