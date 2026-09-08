Katie Heindl Portrait

Katie Heindl

Joined September 2020 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

Toronto’s Got Next (Under Armour Canada x Complex Canada)

Toronto’s Got Next

Katie Heindl276 days ago
Under Armour

Presented By

Under Armour

Two soccer players, one in a green jersey and another in a black Adidas shirt, greeting each other on a soccer field with teammates in the background

Joy On The Pitch

Katie Heindl787 days ago
adidas

Presented By

adidas

Andrew Wiggins, Chris Boucher, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and RJ Barrett appear in a stylized illustration

The 20 Best Canadian Players in the NBA, Ranked

As Canada tries to punch its ticket to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've updated our ranking of the best Canucks playing in the NBA at the moment.

Katie Heindl1540 days ago
The Best Toronto Raptors of All Time, Ranked

The 15 Greatest Toronto Raptors of All Time, Ranked

We ranked the 15 greatest players to don the Raptors jersey, based on individual play, contribution to team success, and lasting impact on the franchise.

Katie Heindl1631 days ago
Toronto Raptors Scottie Barnes

The 2021-2022 Toronto Raptors Are a Team With Options

The biggest takeaway from the team’s Media Day can be succinctly summarized in the word its default new leader, Fred VanVleet, kept coming back to: nuance.

Katie Heindl1815 days ago
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raptors draft 2020

An Unusual 2020 NBA Draft Could Give the Raptors What They Need 

“It's gonna come down to trusting in our gut feeling," says Dan Tolzman, the Raptors' assistant general manager.

Katie Heindl2142 days ago
og anunoby

OG Anunoby Was the Raptors' Best-Kept Secret—Until Now

With his stealth and versatility, Anunoby has low-key been having a breakout season.

Katie Heindl2207 days ago

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