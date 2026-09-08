Katie Heindl
Latest Stories
The 20 Best Canadian Players in the NBA, Ranked
As Canada tries to punch its ticket to the 2023 FIBA World Cup, we've updated our ranking of the best Canucks playing in the NBA at the moment.
The 15 Greatest Toronto Raptors of All Time, Ranked
We ranked the 15 greatest players to don the Raptors jersey, based on individual play, contribution to team success, and lasting impact on the franchise.
The 2021-2022 Toronto Raptors Are a Team With Options
The biggest takeaway from the team’s Media Day can be succinctly summarized in the word its default new leader, Fred VanVleet, kept coming back to: nuance.
An Unusual 2020 NBA Draft Could Give the Raptors What They Need
“It's gonna come down to trusting in our gut feeling," says Dan Tolzman, the Raptors' assistant general manager.
OG Anunoby Was the Raptors' Best-Kept Secret—Until Now
With his stealth and versatility, Anunoby has low-key been having a breakout season.