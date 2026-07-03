Devin Booker

Devin Booker is a professional NBA player for the Phoenix Suns, known for his elite scoring ability and precise three-point shooting. He was born Devin Armani Booker on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Since being drafted in 2015, Booker has become one of the league’s most prolific offensive threats, with multiple 50-point games and an NBA All-Star nod. He was instrumental in leading the Suns to the 2021 NBA Finals, serving as the team’s primary scorer and clutch performer in critical moments. Booker’s defining feature is his combination of a smooth shooting stroke and the creativity to score off the dribble and in tight spaces, allowing him to maintain efficiency even with high-volume scoring. Fans return to watch his ability to stretch defenses and create shots under pressure, making him a pivotal player in the Suns’ offense and a standout figure in the Western Conference.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

McDonald's x Nike Book 2
Sneakers

How to Win McDonald's Friends and Family Nike Book 2

The McDonald's x Nike Book 2 drops in June.

Victor Deng59 days ago
Devin Booker drives to the basket on Donovan Clingan during a Suns-Trail Blazers game in February 2025.
Bets

NBA Play-In Odds: Heat vs. Hornets, Trail Blazers vs. Suns

A look at NBA Play-In Tournament odds as the Heat face the Hornets and the Blazers take on the Suns. Find the spread, moneyline and total for both games.

Matt Burke96 days ago
Fragment x Nike Book 2
Sneakers

The Next Fragment x Nike Book 2 Collab Releases This Month

Here's how to buy the Fragment x Nike Book 2.

Victor Deng136 days ago
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 14: Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after missing his last 3-pointer during the State Farm 3-Point Contest during 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend at Intuit Dome on February 14, 2026 in Inglewood, California. Bad Bunny performs during the Apple Music halftime show at Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, Levi Stadium, Santa Clara, California. Picture date: Sunday February 8, 2026.
Sports

Devin Booker Says He Didn’t Watch Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Performance: ‘I’m Mexican'

The Phoenix Suns star had an excuse for why he missed the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams152 days ago
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker at the Marni Spring 2023 ready to wear runway show front row on September 10, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York.
Sports

Devin Booker Tells Ex Kendall Jenner to 'Come Rub' His Ankle

The suggestive comment was made after Jenner referenced Booker in a new Fanatics commercial.

Jaelani Turner-Williams169 days ago
Advertisement
The "What The' Book 1
Sneakers

'What The' Nike Book 1 Releases This Month

Here's how to buy the 'What the' Nike Book 1.

Victor Deng217 days ago
Nike Book 2
Sneakers

Devin Booker Debuts the Nike Book 2

The Book 2 and Booker's apparel collection release in January.

Victor Deng241 days ago
Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Low
Sneakers

New Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Lows Surface

Here's a detailed look at the two new Devin Booker x Nike Blazer Lows.

Victor Deng243 days ago
'Solar Red' Nike Book 1 95
Sneakers

Another Air Max 95-Inspired Nike Book 1 Is Releasing

The 'Solar Red' Nike Book 1 95 drops next week.

Victor Deng249 days ago
'AM Neon' Nike Book 1
Sneakers

The 'Neon' Air Max 95-Inspired Nike Book 1 Releases Next Week

Here's where to buy the 'AM Neon' Nike Book 1.

Victor Deng318 days ago
Advertisement
Drake with sunglasses and braids holding a drink on a wooden boat, surrounded by trees.
Style

Drake and Nike Commemorate Wireless Fest Takeover With NOCTA Manor Retreat

21 Savage, Sexyy Red, and more stopped by the immersive Windsor retreat.

Trace William Cowen362 days ago
Chevrolet x Devin Booker x Nike Collection
Sneakers

Where to Buy Devin Booker's Chevrolet x Nike Book 1 and Blazer Lows

The Chevrolet x Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 and Blazer Lows release this month.

Victor Deng466 days ago
Nike Book 1 'Black Label'
Sneakers

Devin Booker's 'Black Label' Nike Book 1 Is Limited to 1,996 Pairs

Here's a detailed look at the 'Black Label' Nike Book 1.

Victor Deng522 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App