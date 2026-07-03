Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a Canadian NBA guard who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and has established himself as one of the premier offensive players in the league. He was born Shaivonte Aician Gilgeous-Alexander on July 12, 1998, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Selected 11th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, he was later acquired by the Thunder in the Paul George trade in 2019 — a deal that gave Oklahoma City an extraordinary haul of draft picks and positioned Gilgeous-Alexander as the cornerstone of a rebuild. He has been named to multiple All-Star teams and All-NBA First Teams as he developed into one of the league's most efficient scorers. In the 2024–25 season, Gilgeous-Alexander won the NBA MVP award, the NBA scoring title, the Western Conference Finals MVP, and the NBA Championship, marking significant milestones in his career. Known for his understated personal style and deliberate approach to his public image, he remains one of the more distinctive figures in the current generation of NBA stars.