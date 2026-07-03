Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a Canadian NBA guard who plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder and has established himself as one of the premier offensive players in the league. He was born Shaivonte Aician Gilgeous-Alexander on July 12, 1998, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Selected 11th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets and immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, he was later acquired by the Thunder in the Paul George trade in 2019 — a deal that gave Oklahoma City an extraordinary haul of draft picks and positioned Gilgeous-Alexander as the cornerstone of a rebuild. He has been named to multiple All-Star teams and All-NBA First Teams as he developed into one of the league's most efficient scorers. In the 2024–25 season, Gilgeous-Alexander won the NBA MVP award, the NBA scoring title, the Western Conference Finals MVP, and the NBA Championship, marking significant milestones in his career. Known for his understated personal style and deliberate approach to his public image, he remains one of the more distinctive figures in the current generation of NBA stars.

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Music

Watch Drake Freestyle at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 28th Birthday Party: ‘We’re Here for the One'

Drake grabbed the mic at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's birthday party and rapped about the NBA MVP.

Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives to the hole during Game 5 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.
Bets

Thunder Vs. Spurs Game 6 Odds: Betting Preview

OKC has an opportunity to wrap up the Western Conference Finals tonight.

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Victor Wembanyama reacts during Game 1 of the Oklahoma City Thunder-San Antonio Spurs series in the Western Conference Finals.
Bets

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Matt Burke57 days ago
'Slither' Shai 001
Sneakers

The Converse Shai 001 Gets Covered in Snakeskin

The 'Slither' Shai 001 releases in July.

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The Converse Shai 001 Goes Full Chrome

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LeBron James runs back on defense after hitting a three-pointer during the Lakers' Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets in the NBA Playoffs.
Bets

The 25 Best Players in the NBA Playoffs (Updated)

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Thomas Golianopoulos73 days ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets back on defense during a Thunder-Suns game in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.
Bets

2026 NBA Playoffs Odds: Second Round Betting Preview

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Matt Burke73 days ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dribbles the ball off the court during an Oklahoma City Thunder in April 2026.
Bets

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Matt Burke83 days ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate winning the 2025 NBA Championship.
Bets

NBA Playoff Preview: Who is the Biggest Threat to the Thunder?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and OKC are the current favorites to win the NBA Championship.

Matt Burke90 days ago
SGA turns the corner on Nikola Jokic during a March 2026 Thunder-Nuggets game.
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The 50 Best NBA Players Right Now (Updated)

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Style

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams Are the Best-Dressed Athletes, New Study Finds

The top five is rounded out by Travis Kelce, Jules Koundé, and Conor McGregor.

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks This 63-Year Old NBA Record
Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-Year NBA Record

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Converse Shai 001
Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Blush' Converse Shai 001

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