LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Rick Ross, and More Attend Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' Concert

Tyler, the Creator, Steve Lacy, YG, Mustard and more took the stage ahead of Kendrick.

Jun 20, 2024
A man wearing a black cap, glasses, a white shirt, and a red tracksuit stands against an abstract background. His hands are lowered near his waist
Image via Getty / Ricardo Rubio / Europa Press
As expected, Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken and Friends" concert has become a star-studded affair.

DJ Hed and Mustard kicked things off with performances by Ty Dolla Sign, Dom Kennedy, Steve Lacy, Tyler, the Creator, Roddy Ricch and YG. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among the big names in attendance for the one-night-only event.

Lebron at the Kendrick Lamar concert 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RVJldQ0q9X

— vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) June 20, 2024
LeBron's presence at "The Pop Out" comes after he was spotted dancing to "Not Like Us" last month.

LeBron James vibing to Kendrick Lamar’s 'Not Like Us' 😭🔥

LeBron and Maverick Carter previously spoke with Drake on The Shop about his beef with Pusha T. James revealed he privately told Drake at the time that the rapper "could never ever let me down...ever."

Drake vs Kanye West & Pusha T as told by Drake pic.twitter.com/MiSZxy6Fti

— Rob Lopez (@r0bato) October 13, 2018
Chicago Bulls star and Compton native DeMar DeRozan was also seen at the show. On "Not Like Us," Kendrick raps, "I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither," in reference to DeRozan's nine-season stint with the Toronto Raptors before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard.

DeMar DeRozan at Kendrick’s show in LA 👀 (via @Red_BULLish)

pic.twitter.com/RHr5raNNK7

— Overtime (@overtime) June 20, 2024
Russell Westbrook, along with Bulls star Coby White, were also seen in the crowd.

YG pulled up to The Pop Out

Russell Westbrook and LeBron James vibing pic.twitter.com/vtecLNQDPV

— Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 20, 2024
Rick Ross checked in from the concert as well.

Rick Ross pulled up to Kendrick Lamar’s The Pop Out concert. pic.twitter.com/KBwx4hNBCS

— XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 20, 2024
James Harden eventually pulled up next to Ross.


