LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Rick Ross, and More Attend Kendrick Lamar's 'Pop Out' Concert

As expected, Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken and Friends" concert has become a star-studded affair.
DJ Hed and Mustard kicked things off with performances by Ty Dolla Sign, Dom Kennedy, Steve Lacy, Tyler, the Creator, Roddy Ricch and YG. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was among the big names in attendance for the one-night-only event.
LeBron's presence at "The Pop Out" comes after he was spotted dancing to "Not Like Us" last month.
Chicago Bulls star and Compton native DeMar DeRozan was also seen at the show. On "Not Like Us," Kendrick raps, "I'm glad DeRoz' came home, y'all didn't deserve him neither," in reference to DeRozan's nine-season stint with the Toronto Raptors before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in the blockbuster deal for Kawhi Leonard.
Russell Westbrook, along with Bulls star Coby White, were also seen in the crowd.
Rick Ross checked in from the concert as well.
James Harden eventually pulled up next to Ross.