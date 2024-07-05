Kendrick Lamar's Family and Dave Free Make Cameos in "Not Like Us" Video

The highly-anticipated video for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has arrived.

While the song itself brought an (alleged) end to his feud with Drake, Kendrick used the visuals to tie up a few loose ends regarding claims made by Drake about his personal life.

The video is directed by Kendrick and Dave Free, who also makes a few appearances, dispelling any suspicion of a rift between the two over Drake alleging the pgLang co-founder could be the father of one of the rapper’s two children.