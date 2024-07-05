Kendrick Lamar's Family and Dave Free Make Cameos in "Not Like Us" Video

The highly-anticipated video for Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has arrived.
While the song itself brought an (alleged) end to his feud with Drake, Kendrick used the visuals to tie up a few loose ends regarding claims made by Drake about his personal life.
The video is directed by Kendrick and Dave Free, who also makes a few appearances, dispelling any suspicion of a rift between the two over Drake alleging the pgLang co-founder could be the father of one of the rapper’s two children.
Ahead of the video’s release, a photo of Kendrick with his fiancée Whitney Alford and their two children started making the rounds. The image led people to believe that the understandably private Whitney would also make a cameo.
Whitney can be seen dancing with Kendrick and their kids.
Whitney was also spotted in attendance with their children for Lamar’s The Pop Out: Ken and Friends concert in Los Angeles last month.
Her public appearances come after Drake accused Kendrick of being physically abusive towards Alford on "Family Matters," only to double down on the claim on "The Heart Part 6" while also asserting "everything in my shit is facts" towards the end of the track.