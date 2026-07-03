Danny Trejo

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Animated characters Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps from "Zootopia" with a cartoon snake in a vibrant city setting.
Pop Culture

‘Zootopia 2’ Becomes Year's Highest Grossing Film, Passing ‘Lilo & Stitch'

After just 20 days in theaters, the sequel to Disney's animated buddy cop film is the biggest Hollywood hit of the year.

Alex Ocho216 days ago
Tyrese Gibson performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Pop Culture

Tyrese Gibson and Danny Trejo's Action Thriller 'The Wrecker' Gets U.S. Theatrical Release

The movie was first announced in 2023 and filmed entirely in Las Vegas.

Alex Gonzalez308 days ago
Danny Trejo in a black hat and blazer, speaking at an event with "Variety of Reality" in the background.
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Debunks Death Hoax After Viral Rumor Sparks Panic

“I am very much alive.”

Mark Elibert314 days ago
Danny Trejo and Kim Kardashian in a split image.
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Criticizes Kim Kardashian for Convict Firefighter Comments

Kim Kardashian called for incarcerated firefighters to be paid more than $1 per hour while fighting wildfires.

Joe Price549 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Danny Trejo attends the VIP launch of "Trejo's Tacos" on April 18, 2024 in London, England.
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Talks Dealing With Anxiety Attacks and How He Copes: 'I Blow Into a Bag'

The actor, who was the victim of an alleged hate crime in July, has adopted a traditional wellness method to combat moments of anxiety.

Jaelani Turner-Williams620 days ago
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Danny Trejo posing in front of a mural. He is wearing a blue blazer over a black shirt with a necklace
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Fourth of July Incident Being Investigated as 'Targeted' Hate Crime (UPDATE)

The 80-year-old says someone in the crowd initially claimed the water balloon that struck him was filled with acid.

Jose Martinez739 days ago
Danny Trejo at an event, smiling broadly in a dark suit with a light blue shirt, standing in front of a Trejo's Tacos and El Rayo Tequila backdrop
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Involved in Brawl After Getting Hit With Water Balloon During July 4th Parade in Los Angeles

Trejo was knocked down but quickly got back to his feet to deal with whoever hit him with a water balloon.

Mark Elibert742 days ago
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years Of Sobriety and Sends Encouragement to ‘Anyone Out There Struggling’

79-year-old Trejo struggled with substance abuse for much of his youth. He now has over 400 IMDb credits to his name.

tara mahadevan1058 days ago
Rosalía and The Weeknd "La Fama" music video
Music

Rosalía and The Weeknd Release Video for New Song "La Fama"

Rosalía and The Weeknd have dropped off a new song and video, titled "La Fama," which will be included on Rosalía's upcoming album 'Motomami' due out in 2022.

tara mahadevan1710 days ago
Danny Trejo attends the premiere of Netflix's 'The Ridiculous 6.'
Pop Culture

Danny Trejo Recalls Being Hypnotized by Charles Manson While in Jail

In his memoir 'Trejo,' Danny Trejo recalled being hypnotized by Charles Manson while the two were in the Los Angeles County Jail back in 1961.

Jose Martinez1836 days ago
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spongebob gary
Pop Culture

Watch the Latest Trailer for 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'

'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' has received another trailer featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Keanu Reeves, and more.

tara mahadevan1997 days ago
tyga
Music

Watch the Video for Tyga, YG, and Santana's "Mamacita" Starring Danny Trejo

Next week, Tyga is hosting a two-day "haunted maze" experience in Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen2458 days ago
Vince Staples
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for Vince Staples-Featuring Dub of Anime Film 'MFKZ'

Combining everything from sci-fi to film noir, 'MFKZ' is now getting a release with an English dub also featuring the voices of RZA and Dascha Polanco.

Joe Price2850 days ago
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Pop Culture

Machete Will Kill Baddies in Space

Actor Danny Trejo says 'Machete Kills' is getting an intergalatic sequel.

fridagarza4120 days ago
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Pop Culture

2015 Super Bowl Commercials: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

What worked, what didn't, and what made us want to run to the fridge for a gotta-forget-that beer?

BrianFormo4184 days ago
Pop Culture

Steve Buscemi, Danny Trejo Channel “The Brady Bunch” in Super Bowl Ad

Steve Buscemi and Danny Trejo make for two very creepy new members of the Brady Bunch.

Doug Sibor4187 days ago
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Pop Culture

Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie Sounds Ridiculously Awful

Contender for worst movie of 2015.

Debbie Encalada4190 days ago

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