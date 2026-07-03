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‘Zootopia 2’ Becomes Year's Highest Grossing Film, Passing ‘Lilo & Stitch'
After just 20 days in theaters, the sequel to Disney's animated buddy cop film is the biggest Hollywood hit of the year.
Tyrese Gibson and Danny Trejo's Action Thriller 'The Wrecker' Gets U.S. Theatrical Release
The movie was first announced in 2023 and filmed entirely in Las Vegas.
Danny Trejo Debunks Death Hoax After Viral Rumor Sparks Panic
“I am very much alive.”
Danny Trejo Criticizes Kim Kardashian for Convict Firefighter Comments
Kim Kardashian called for incarcerated firefighters to be paid more than $1 per hour while fighting wildfires.
Danny Trejo Talks Dealing With Anxiety Attacks and How He Copes: 'I Blow Into a Bag'
The actor, who was the victim of an alleged hate crime in July, has adopted a traditional wellness method to combat moments of anxiety.
Danny Trejo Fourth of July Incident Being Investigated as 'Targeted' Hate Crime (UPDATE)
The 80-year-old says someone in the crowd initially claimed the water balloon that struck him was filled with acid.
Danny Trejo Involved in Brawl After Getting Hit With Water Balloon During July 4th Parade in Los Angeles
Trejo was knocked down but quickly got back to his feet to deal with whoever hit him with a water balloon.
Danny Trejo Celebrates 55 Years Of Sobriety and Sends Encouragement to ‘Anyone Out There Struggling’
79-year-old Trejo struggled with substance abuse for much of his youth. He now has over 400 IMDb credits to his name.
Rosalía and The Weeknd Release Video for New Song "La Fama"
Rosalía and The Weeknd have dropped off a new song and video, titled "La Fama," which will be included on Rosalía's upcoming album 'Motomami' due out in 2022.
Danny Trejo Recalls Being Hypnotized by Charles Manson While in Jail
In his memoir 'Trejo,' Danny Trejo recalled being hypnotized by Charles Manson while the two were in the Los Angeles County Jail back in 1961.
Watch the Latest Trailer for 'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'
'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run' has received another trailer featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Keanu Reeves, and more.
Watch the Video for Tyga, YG, and Santana's "Mamacita" Starring Danny Trejo
Next week, Tyga is hosting a two-day "haunted maze" experience in Los Angeles.
Danny Trejo Helped Save a Child Who Got Trapped After Car Flipped Over
It all went down in Los Angeles.
Watch the Trailer for Vince Staples-Featuring Dub of Anime Film 'MFKZ'
Combining everything from sci-fi to film noir, 'MFKZ' is now getting a release with an English dub also featuring the voices of RZA and Dascha Polanco.
Machete Will Kill Baddies in Space
Actor Danny Trejo says 'Machete Kills' is getting an intergalatic sequel.
2015 Super Bowl Commercials: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
What worked, what didn't, and what made us want to run to the fridge for a gotta-forget-that beer?
Steve Buscemi, Danny Trejo Channel “The Brady Bunch” in Super Bowl Ad
Steve Buscemi and Danny Trejo make for two very creepy new members of the Brady Bunch.
Adam Sandler's New Netflix Movie Sounds Ridiculously Awful
Contender for worst movie of 2015.